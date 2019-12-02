Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: New ‘A Christmas Carol’ adaptation scheduled in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)

Acts of Peace Players will present the Brad Dokken adaptation of “A Christmas Carol(?)” in four performances this week in Peace Lutheran Church, 240 W. 9th Ave.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 5-6 and 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7, in Peace Lutheran Church. Info: Facebook.

The production is Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with a twist.

According to troupe leader Brad Dokken, “I wrote about 15 pages of dialogue to set up the show, and then we use the familiar ‘Christmas Carol’ story as the framework for the bulk of the production.

“The premise of the story is a local community theater group finds themselves in a bind when the professional touring company is snowed in, and they have a full house expecting to see ‘A Christmas Carol.’

“This rag tag group of six actors takes on the beloved classic, each person portraying multiple parts except the actor who plays Scrooge. The play is a nice mixture of humor and the serious nature of the original story.”

Directing is L Douglas Bord-Pire. Stage manager and musical director is Sommer Johnson-Loar.

The cast with “A Christmas Carol?” roles in parentheses:

+ Dalton Zanin, Tony (Bob Cratchit, Marley’s Ghost, Fezziwig, Old Joe).

+ Nate Scheuers, Harvey (Fred, Christmas Present, Peter Cratchit).

+ Barbara Carroll Pica, Laura (Gentlewoman #2, Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, Charwoman).

+ Tara Gulbrandsen, Becky (Gentlewoman #1, Fan, Mrs. Fezziwig, Belle, Martha, Laundress).

+ Jennifer Steffen, Sam (Schoolboy, Dick Wilkins, Tiny Tim, Turkey Boy).

+ Brad Dokken, Billy (Scrooge).

Acts of Peace Players is relatively new on the community theater landscape.

This is the troupe’s second Christmas production and third production overall. “A Christmas Carol” is from 1843.

Set in dirty and dire London, it tells of miser Ebenezer Scrooge and the second chance he gets from his life of worshipping money. Three ghosts visit him representing his past, present and future.