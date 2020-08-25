GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s one thing to make a film. It’s another thing make a splash with a film.

The latter – the business side of the movie business – is where Green Bay native Jeanne Reinhart Berney comes in. At present, she’s dealing with the internationally cast “Fatima,” which arrives Friday in theaters and on demand.

Berney has been around name-brand movie marketing and distribution for decades. At present, her company is working with that potent title, “Fatima.”

“This is property that’s almost like a best-selling novel,” she said in an interview from Los Angeles. “Fatima is almost a brand unto itself.”

Hundreds of thousands of people travel to the city in Portugal because Fatima has a story. Oct. 13, 1919, thousands of people witnessed what has been called a miracle. Children in Catholic schools hear about Fatima because children are at the heart of its story.

“I must have studied this as a little girl,” Berney said. “I went to St. Matthew’s and Resurrection (grade schools in Allouez). For fourth-grade class, it was Resurrection.

“So when I came upon this movie, I was reminded that I knew of this story, and I was reminded of my grandmother. I did not know as much about it in all my high school and beyond until I got involved with this movie.”

Jeanne Berney and her husband, Robert Berney Jr., lead Picturehouse, a Los Angeles-based company that acquires, markets and distributes films in all media. Jeanne Berney is chief operating officer, and Robert Berney is chief executive officer. The two have teamed on numerous projects through various high-level associations in film, TV and video.

Growing up, Jeanne Berney was immersed in moviehouse movies through her father, John C. Reinhart Jr.

“My father loved movies,” she said. “I found when he died a scrapbook that he kept. He was born in 1930 in Green Bay in St. Vincent Hospital. He had a scrapbook, and he was cutting out articles about ‘The Wizard of Oz’ coming to Green Bay (in 1939) and other big movies.

“He always, always loved movies. There were six kids, and at least five of us were around for ‘Mary Poppins’ and ‘The Sound of Music.’ In fact, ‘The Sound of Music’ was his favorite movie, and my sister, Julie, is named after Julie Andrews.

“So I would say from a very young age I had a real appreciation of going to movie theaters and of seeing these long-form stories and enjoying them.”

Jeanne Berney savors her Green Bay connections. For the interview, done by Zoom, she wore a Green Bay Packers 100th anniversary commemoration shirt. And in 1996, she did a hometown favorite son a favor.

Green Bay native Tony Shalhoub was starring in “Big Night,” a cult hit among foodies because he plays a purist Italian chef. The artistic movie needed extra oomph to extend its run a bit in Green Bay. Jeanne Berney did the deed.

“The movie was such a nice movie that it really took just getting people to see it,” she said. “Well, whenever I had a movie in Green Bay, I’ve worked really hard with the exhibition chain – there it’s Marcus Theatres – to say, ‘You’ve got to have this movie in Green Bay. My family will come, my friends will come.’ And I think it was the same type of thing.

“I was excited to have a hometown story with Tony. Many of my friends had gone to Cathedral (High School) with his brothers and sisters. And we had a nice run there with ‘Big Night’.”

“Fatima” is in a different league.

“I think this movie spreads the message of hope, love and peace at a time when I think everybody is looking for that kind of inspiration and that kind of programming and just to have a little escape from everything that we’re dealing with,” Berney said. “We’re happy to be contributing it into our culture right now.”

What Berney heard in grade school stayed with her.

“I think the idea of God speaking to children and through children resonated with me because I have two children of my own, and I often felt that God was speaking through them with some of the things they would say, even as just young kids.

“My husband, Bob, had a different experience with Our Lady of Fatima. His great aunt was very much involved in that story and had taken his cousins to Portugal to go to Fatima. So he immediately knew a lot of the nuances of the story and felt they were intact.

“We both really thought the film was cinematic. We really felt that we could bring an audience to this film that Mary does not just appear to baptize Catholics, she appeared to everybody. We felt that the filmmaking was of such good quality that people would really be entertained when watching the film.

“So we believed that we could get this movie out there in the right way, and that’s usually what we look at when we determine what films we want to work on.”

Berney spoke of specifics of “Fatima.”

“You have a wonderful director who has a vision of a story that is based on true events,” she said. “It’s not unusual to find yourself talking to people who may have their own vision of what the story is, and you simply have to remind them this is not a documentary film. This is not a film that is retelling the story using eyewitnesses or footage that was from the time, any of that kind of thing. This is one director with a vision, casting a movie and telling a story.

“We did travel to Portugal and show the movie to the shrine of Fatima, which is the leading place that pilgrims travel to. During May 13 through Oct. 13, up to four million people visit the shrine. And we were so pleased that the shrine liked the movie and gave it an endorsement, and their endorsement welcomed artists to be inspired by the events that happened there and felt that the movie did a really good job of telling the story.

“Again, it is not a documentary. It’s a story, and we thought it was beautifully shot, well-acted and with a good screenplay. If we contribute to the discussion about Our Lady of Fatima, that’s great, but we also think we just have a nice movie with a nice message to bring out in the marketplace during this pandemic and these crazy times we live in.

“(The story of Fatima) comes with people who are so devoted to Our Lady of Fatima, her messages and story. This property had a built-in audience that we had to be sure that we stayed authentic with while trying to expand that audience.

“The film also has a couple of songs from Andrea Bocelli that were given to the movie because he is a Marian, he loves Our Lady, he’s been to Fatima and he sang at the centennial. So to be able to cut a trailer to a Bocelli song (‘Full of Grace’) – it is one of those things that will always be something that I remember fondly.

“I think mainly it’s had its own built-in, like a brand audience that has its own ideas. So we kept our ‘Our Lady’ secret. We haven’t shown her face. That will be revealed when the movie opens.

“We used the Bocelli song because we loved it. And we’ve also given out enough of the movie that I think people understand that this is a film, a story, that is based or is inspired by historical events but is not a documentary or a retelling.”

Berney and her sister, Molly Reinhart Albright, have been part of Academy Awards hoopla at times as they created publicity and marketing for big movies. Naturally, Berney likes talking Oscars.

“We are very hopeful for a best song nomination, Bocelli being such a wonderful artist and having performed an original song written by the film’s composer,” she said. “I would also say the production design and costumes in this movie are really beautiful and well done. You feel like you are in Fatima of Portugal in 1917 the way it’s shot.”

