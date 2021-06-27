Scenes from “The Fisherman’s Daughter” and Peninsula State Park. (Len Villano and Warren Gerds photos)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the major theaters in our region has reopened with live, in-person performances.

Northern Sky Theater of Door County is telling the story of its place in the world with a new and special musical.

Peninsula State Park near Fish Creek is a popular destination for folks to camp, soak up scenery and enjoy nature.

An amphitheater in the park is home to the unique, all-original Northern Sky Theater.

The newest show tells the story of how the park came to be as told by a home-grown talent.

Katie Dahl is a well-established singer-songwriter who covers the bases in this show by writing its book (story), music and lyrics.

In “The Fisherman’s Daughters,’ Katie Dahl fictionalizes as she tells of two sisters who held their ground on land that became part of Wisconsin’s first state park.

The sisters are not only at odds with each other, but they have tricky dealings with men in their lives.

The story starts in 1908 and weaves an elaborate tapestry.

Katie Dahl. (Warren Gerds)

It is amazing what musical theater can do as Katie Dahl touches on issues and oh so much humanity.

“The Fisherman’s Daughters”(my review) is beautiful and thoughtful and funny and informing.

This year’s version is being done in skeletal ways in front of socially distanced audiences because of COVID-19 concerns.

A major side story at the theater is the opening of lavatories with running water, to great relief of patrons.

There’s even a joke about the place having “the best seats in the house.”

The lovely and engaging “The Fisherman’s Daughters” continues to July 10 in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater.