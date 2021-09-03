ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Opening night is around the corner for AVB Community Band, formerly known as the Allouez Village Band). Info (new website): avbcommunityband.org.

According to a press release: The 80-member band opens its 40th anniversary season at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center, 2391 S. Ridge Road, adjacent to Ashwaubenon High School.

As always, concerts are free because of sponsorship by area businesses, and donations are accepted following each concert.

The 2021-2022 concert season’s theme is “Rebirth! Renew! Rejoice!”

Five of the eight concerts will be performed at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

“This new partnership is something we’re very excited about, and gives us more visibility as an important member of the community’s music scene,” said director Mike Ajango. “In addition, our rebranding as the AVB Community Band better describes who we are – musicians who call the area home and are here to entertain the entire community.”

The Sept. 13 concert’s theme is “Champions All.”

“We are all, in our own way, champions in dealing with the last 18 months,” said Ajango, “and our music will reflect the indomitable spirit that our community has when it comes to facing a challenge.”

Selections for the concert include “Strike Up the Band,” “Man of LaMancha,” “Opening Night on Broadway,” “March Grandioso,” “Forgotten Heroes,” “Call of the Champions,” “Summon the Heroes,” “Awakening HIlls” and “Tribute.”

Note regarding COVID-19 concerns: While masks are not required, the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center encourages all guests to wear a face covering at all times while in the theater, regardless of vaccination status, as recommended by CDC guidelines.

Associate director of the AVB Community Band is Paul Oleksy.

Four venues in total will host the band this season:

+ Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center, Sept. 13, Oct. 18 and March 18, April 19 and May 16, 2022. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

+ Meyer Theatre, 117 S. Washington St., Green Bay, for the band’s annual salute to America’s veterans on Monday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m.

+ Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, in Cofrin Family Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, for a Christmas-themed concert Monday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m.

+ Riverside Ballroom, 1560 Main St., Green Bay, for the “Big Band Bash” on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at 2 p.m.

The AVB Community Band, established in 1981 by Robert Seering, has as its theme “Music for a Lifetime” and is dedicated to Its mission of supporting the values of neighborhood pride, community spirit and patriotism through its public performances.

“The AVB Community Band is so excited about our opening night on Monday, Sept. 13,” said Ajango. “It will be a fun season filled with variety for our longtime fans and new friends who we look forward to discovering our music for the first time this season. The best thing for the members of the AVB Community Band is that we’re actually all finally back together again, making wonderful music for the community.”

The complete schedule chronologically:

– Monday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.: “Champions All” – Ashwaubenon PAC.

– Monday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.: “Of Dreams and Nightmares” – Ashwaubenon PAC.

– Monday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.: “United We Stand” – Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

– Monday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.: “Christmas with our Friends: A Weidner Wonderland” – Weidner Center, Green Bay.

– Sunday, Feb. 13, 2 p.m.: “Big Band Bash” – Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay.

– Monday, March 21, 7 p.m.: “Highlights and Lowlands” – Ashwaubenon PAC.

– Tuesday, April 19, 7 p.m.: “Oldies but Goodies” – Ashwaubenon PAC. This is a Tuesday concert.

– Monday, May 16, 7 p.m.: “You’ve Got to be Kidding” – Ashwaubenon PAC.