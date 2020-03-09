Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: New show ‘Girls on Thin Ice’ scheduled this week in Green Bay

The cast for “Girls on Thin Ice” includes, clockwise from left, Kasey Schumacher, Amy Riemer, Kelly Gusloff and Lisa Borley. (Sue Pilz Photography)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

The era of Frank’s Dinner Theatre will be revisited when Let Me Be Frank Productions Dinner Theatre presents “Girls on Thin Ice” this weekend in Backstage at the Meyer adjacent to the Meyer Theatre.

Dinner is at 6 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m. March 12-15. Info: meyertheatre.org.

“Girls on Thin Ice” is an original show.

According to a press release: It’s the 1980s, and the four female leads have big hair, big personalities and ever-bigger secrets.

The show visits the 1988-1989 auditions for the esteemed performing troupe, The Swinging Knights, at St. Norbert College. Seniors Amy, Lisa and Kelly are ready to see what potential new members can bring to the table, err… stage.

Since there obviously can only be four girls in their “Fab 4” crew, there’s really one slot to fill in the group. Kasey, a senior who has never auditioned before, ends up landing the coveted role with her stellar audition. Sarah, a super-talented freshman, took her audition as an opportunity to prove she’s got what it takes to hang with the seniors, and is cast as an alternate for the troupe.

Throughout the year, Sarah has to step in for performances and save the day when Kelly gets sick, Lisa participates in a few extracurricular activities and Amy gets a little boy crazy.

Flash forward to the final performance of the year, and Kasey is nowhere to be found. Is she okay? Is she ever coming back? Can Sarah take over Kasey’s part in the show or is it doomed to be a flop? What does Kasey’s unexplained absence mean for the friendship of the Fab 4?

The cast includes Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley, Kelly Gusloff, Kasey Schumacher and Sarah Hibbard. Band includes Tony Pilz, keyboards; Heath Hermans, percussion; Dennis Panneck, guitars; and Pat Hibbard, bass.

Among the songs are “I’m Every Woman” (Chaka Khan), “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” (Cyndi Lauper), “How Will I Know” (Whitney Houston/Glee cover), “I’m So Excited” (The Pointer Sisters) and “Fame” (Irene Cara).