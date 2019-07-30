Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Newsies’ readied for a five-performance run in De Pere

Cast members take to the air for a promotional photo for the production of Disney’s “Newsies” by St. Norbert College Music Theatre – Next Stage. (St. Norbert College)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)

St. Norbert College Music Theatre – Next Stage will present a production of Disney’s “Newsies” next week in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8-9; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10; and 2 p.m. Aug. 11. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

According to a press release: Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, “Newsies” features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (“Little Shop of Horrors,” “Sister Act”) and Jack Feldman, book by Harvey Fierstein (“Kinky Boots”) and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

Best-known songs are “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “Santa Fe.”

This year’s Next Stage cast, crew and pit musicians come from 20 local high schools. Included are Algoma, Appleton North, Ashwaubenon, De Pere, West De Pere, Denmark, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Kaukauna, Kewaunee, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Neenah, Notre Dame Academy, Oconto Falls, Oshkosh North, Pulaski, Wrightstown and Xavier (Appleton).

The company:

+ Aidan Averbeck, Ashwaubenon High School, plays a newsie.

+ Dre Benson, Kaukauna High School, plays a newsie.

+ Edgar Mauricio Berumen Varela, Green Bay Preble High School, is on crew.

+ Ryan Bouchard, Pulaski High School, is on crew.

+ Ricardo Brieno, De Pere High School, is on crew.

+ Madisyn Brisbane, graduate of De Pere High School, is assistant stage manager.

+ Alex Bunyard, homeschool, is on crew.

+ Justin Bunyard, homeschool, is on crew.

+ Lizzy Cantwell, Green Bay Southwest High School, plays a newsie.

+ Benjamin P. Danen, De Pere High School, plays Davey.

+ Camryn DeRozier, Green Bay Preble High School, play violin.

+ Emma Doran, Ashwaubenon High School, plays a nun and a scab.

+ Hannah Dornfeld, Pulaski High School, plays a Bowery beauty and a nun.

+ John Dorschner, Oshkosh North High School, plays Gov. Teddy Roosevelt.

+ Brett Dutkowski, graduate of Southwest High School, plays a newsie.

+ Madeline Eckberg, Green Bay East High School, is on crew.

+ Presley Ellison, De Pere High School, is on crew.

+ Logan Enger, Little Chute High School, plays Oscar Delancey and is stage manager.

+ McGregor Farah, West De Pere High School, plays electric guitar.

+ Hannah Freund, De Pere High School, plays a newsie.

+ Gavin Christopher Glandt, graduate of Denmark High School, is on crew.

+ Kristen Green, Green Bay East High School, plays a newsie.

+ Vanesa Guillen, Kewaunee High School, is on crew.

+ Amber Gunderson, graduate of Notre Dame Academy, is on crew.

+ Elizabeth Hoeppner, Notre Dame Academy, will play as Hannah, a Bowery beauty and a nun

+ Brynn Holzwarth, graduate of Luxemburg-Casco, plays percussion.

+ Ben Jensen, graduate of Notre Dame Academy, plays electric bass.

+ Kani Johnson, Little Chute High School, plays a newsie.

+ Daphne Johnson, Green Bay Preble High School, plays Mrs. Jacobi and a Bowery beauty.

+ Mckenna Johnson, Wrightstown High School, plays cello.

+ Reese Keyser, Green Bay Southwest High School, plays a Bowery beauty and a scab.

+ Alina Kiedinger, De Pere High School, plays a nun.

+ Nick Kramer, Denmark High School, plays a Brooklyn newsie and a photographer.

+ Katie Larson, graduate of Ashwaubenon High School, plays keyboard.

+ Leo Malavet, De Pere High School, plays a newsie.

+ Jack McCurdy, Appleton Xavier High School, plays Wiesel and mayor.

+ Elian Mejias, Ashwaubenon High School, plays as Nunzio, guard and policeman.

+ Maliq Mendez-McGillivray, Green Bay East High School, plays trumpet.

+ Maria Miller, West De Pere High School, is on crew.

+ Madeline Miner, Ashwaubenon High School, plays a Bowery beauty, a scab and a nun.

+ Georgia Mobley, graduate of Wrightstown High School, plays Katherine Plumber.

+ Luke Mobley, Wrightstown High School, plays percussion.

+ Eliza Moran, homeschool, plays a nun.

+ Roderic Moreno, Notre Dame Academy, plays violin.

+ Anna Morozov, Luxemburg-Casco High School, is on crew.

+ Andrew Moumblow, graduate of Green Bay Preble High School, plays a newsie.

+ Ellie Mungo, Green Bay Preble High School, plays Medda Larkin.

+ Brian Muro, Green Bay East High School, is on crew.

+ Anthony Naze, Algoma High School, plays a newsie.

+ Trent Paider, graduate of Green Bay Southwest High School, plays Morris Delancey.

+ Luke Pisani, Green Bay Southwest High School, plays Crutchie.

+ Charlie Rickards, Notre Dame Academy, plays Les.

+ Anna Roth, De Pere High School, plays a newsie.

+ Dylan Schang, graduate of Appleton North High School, plays Race.

+ Rose Schumacher, homeschool, is on crew.

+ Mason Shefchik, graduate of West De Pere High School, plays clarinet and saxophone.

+ Violet Smale, De Pere High School, plays a newsie.

+ Will Smith, graduate of Luxemburg-Casco High School, plays Snyder.

+ Mackenzie Staidl, graduate of Oconto Falls High School, plays Bunsen and a nun.

+ Leah Stein, homeschool, is on crew.

+ Jack Terlap, graduate of Neenah High School, plays a newsie.

+ Max Timmer, Notre Dame Academy, plays a newsie.

+ Emma Utrie, graduate of Denmark High School, plays Seitz and a nun.

+ David Utrie, Denmark High School, plays trombone.

+ Jacob Van Asten, graduate of Kaukauna High School, plays Joseph Pulitzer.

+ Joey Van Deurzen, West De Pere High School, is on crew.

+ Sage Voyles, graduate of West De Pere High School, plays flute.

+ Matthew Wautier, graduate of Green Bay Southwest High School, plays Jack Kelly.

+ Caleb Wendricks, Green Bay Southwest High School, is on crew.

+ Anna Zimmerman, Notre Dame Academy, plays a newsie.

Next Stage is St. Norbert College Music Theatre’s annual production featuring cast, crew and pit musicians from Northeastner Wisconsin high schools. The mission of Next Stage is to provide high school-aged students in northeast Wisconsin with college-level training and practical experience in musical theatre production.

The music of “Newsies” is written by Alan Menken, with lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein. “Newsies” is based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White and was originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.