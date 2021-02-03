CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in some ways has been wonderful, such as Calumet County Community Theatre telling the world what it is like creating a musical in a city of 3,800 in a niche in Wisconsin.

The nine-part online series “Production of a Summer Musical” is a window on the importance of a production to a community.

The beauty of the series on Facebook is it spells out the technically and artistically challenging effort in words and photos.

Without COVID-19, folks in the troupe that was looking forward to presenting “Matilda” in July 2020 might have not had the time to organize the series.

The troupe performs in the 735-seat Engler Center for the Performing Arts in Chilton High School.

The process of putting together an elaborate community production is repeated many times over all over Wisconsin and the United States.

This is an edited version how the community theater in the 50,089-person Calumet County, Wisconsin, tells it, with viewing available at https://www.facebook.com/calumetcountycommunitytheatre/:

+ June 24, 2020, Part 1: Auditioning:

(Over) the next few weeks, we’d like to take the opportunity to show you the process of putting on a summer musical production, using pictures from a variety of past shows.

After the audition process is complete and the cast is set, production often begins with music. As one of our music directors often said, “You can’t have a musical without MUSIC!” Rehearsals begin in the music room with performers learning the lyrics, melodies and harmonies for each song in the show. Then, music rehearsals move to the stage so the performers can adjust to hearing themselves in the performance space. Often, the music director and accompanist move to the “pit” as performers become more confident in their vocals. On occasion, a pit band is added to accompany and enhance the production. Music directors continue to work with the performers and instrumentalists through the show’s performances.

+ July 1, 2020, Part 2, Choreography:

Shortly after music rehearsals begin, the process of choreographing the show’s dance numbers start. The show’s choreographer will spend weeks choreographing each of the dance numbers in the show prior to teaching the cast. When dance rehearsals begin, the cast must remember comfortable clothes, appropriate footwear (no sandals!) and water bottles… dancing is no easy task! Often, changes are made to the choreography to adjust for varying dance skill. Practicing at home is a must! The polished numbers the audience sees during the performance is a result of weeks of hard work.

+ July 8, 2020, Part 3, Blocking:

As soon as the school year ends, actors and crew are able to use the stage to “block” the show. Blocking is the theater term for the actors’ movements on the stage during the performance of the musical. Every move that an actor makes (walking across the stage, climbing stairs, sitting in a chair, falling to the floor, getting down on bended knee) falls under the larger term “blocking.” Once the scenes are blocked by the director, music and choreography are added in and rehearsed (and rehearsed and rehearsed some more!) to create the seamless transitions you see in the completed production.

+ July 15, 2020, Part 4, Costumes:

Munchkins… nuns… baseball players… trees… biblical characters… mermaids… men in kilts… Costumes are an integral part of helping to create the character. Shortly after the cast list has been finalized, the costumers get to work by measuring all cast members. Then, the fun begins! The costumers use as many items from the CCCT costume collection as they can. Often, however, costumes must be rented or created to fit the specific needs of the production. A costumer’s job is never done… they make sure all costume pieces fit correctly, repair costumes, help with quick changes, make sure costumes look good and don’t clash under the stage lights, and are there for costume emergencies during performances.

+ July 22, 2020, Part 5, Sets:

A good set can transform an ordinary high school auditorium into River City, Iowa, in 1912, the Scottish Highlands, Oz or a ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Set design begins long before auditions happen, with the director and set designer working together to create a vision for the production. As soon as possible, set creation begins. This means late nights spent in the scene shop, pre-rehearsal painting and placing of set pieces, hanging of backdrops and spiking the stage (used to show the correct position for set pieces).

+ July 29, 2020, Part 6, Parades:

Advertising is an essential part of any production… and participating in area parades is a great way to advertise! Cast members walk alongside the float, greeting parade-goers, handing out flyers with ticket information and singing along to the show music that is blaring from the parade float. Rain or shine, the cast members are always ready get the word out about the upcoming production!

+ Aug. 26, 2020, Part 7, Sound and Lights:

Near the end of the rehearsal period, the sound and lighting technicians arrive on set. This doesn’t mean their work is first beginning! Sound technicians have already spent time at rehearsals, determining which actors need mics for particular parts of the performance, and have taken notes on sound levels needed for different scenes and songs. Lighting technicians have spent hours creating the perfect light designs for each scene, and the transitions to make each scene flow into the next. The sound and lighting crews continue to work through the remainder of the rehearsals, as well as all performances, to make sure the audience experiences the best show possible.

Calumet County Community Theatre casts working toward showtime. (CCCT photo)

+ Sept. 2, 2020, Part 8, Dress rehearsal:

In the week leading up to the first performance, all elements are finally put together. Hair and make-up is the final piece to the musical puzzle. Actors are required to arrive at least 1-2 hours early to get into costume, get their microphones on and checked and begin the process of hair and make-up. Depending on the show, hair and make-up can be an extensive process. Some shows, such as “Mamma Mia,” require very basic stage make-up and hairdos. “The Little Mermaid” had much more extensive character makeup, and many wigs instead of elaborate hairdos. Period pieces like “Guys and Dolls” and “Anything Goes” need basic makeup but historically accurate, more complicated hairdos.

+ Sept. 9, 2020, Part 9, Showtime!

One last check of a microphone. A quick stretch before the opening number. Warm-up vocals with the music director. A final pep talk from the director. The final minutes before the curtain opens are filled with anticipation, nervousness, excitement, laughs, hugs and cheers. Cast and crew are ready to show the audience what they’ve worked so hard on for the past two to three months. The curtain opens… It’s showtime! Thank you, audience, for your smiles, applause, tears, laughter and support. We can’t wait to see you in the seats next summer… we’ll be on stage, waiting for you!