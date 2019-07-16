Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Ninth season of classical music festival set Aug. 1-8 in Green Bay, vicinity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Seven classical music concerts in seven days will be presented in the Green Bay area in early August for the ninth season of Music for the Sake of Music.

The venture includes established musicians and opportunities for learning.

According to a press release, the latter is part of the festival’s Community Program, which provides daily private lessons to students of all ages. Teaching artists from across the country come to Green Bay to work with students on their instrument specialty, including all wind ensemble and orchestral instruments. Lessons take place Monday through Friday from July 22 through Aug. 7. The festival website notes that 170 students have participated in recent years. Space is still available, though limited. Information about registration is at mfsom.org/community.

The festival started in 2009 when University of Wisconsin-Green Bay students Michael Lund Ziegler and Timothy Kiefer put together a recital that included an array of musicians and music. The idea continues to expand.

Here is an overview of the concerts:

+ Chamber Music, 6 p.m. Aug. 1 as part of the Green Bay Botanical Garden Sanimax Concert Series.

+ Wind Ensemble – 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

+ Festival Orchestra – 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Resurrection Catholic Parish in Allouez.

+ Festival Choir – 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at First United Methodist Church in Green Bay.

+ Chamber Recital – 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at Suamico United Methodist Church.

+ Community Program Final Concert – 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Aldo Leopold Community School in Green Bay.

+ Opus 17 – 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Kavarna Coffeehouse in Green Bay.

The festival ensembles (Wind Ensemble, Festival Orchestra and Festival Choir) are comprised of Music for the Sake of Music teaching artists, local professional musicians and community members, “all who work in a short time to perform colorful, exciting and engaging concerts.”

All concerts, lessons and ensembles are free to attend or participate in (note: the Green Bay Botanical Garden collects admission to its Sanimax Concert Series).

The Wind Ensemble (Aug. 3) will be led by Andrew Mast, Lawrence University Conservatory of Music director of bands. The program highlights are a fanfare by Timothy Kiefer, an Irish tune by Percy Grainger and Carl Orff’s epic “Carmina Burana.”

The Festival Orchestra (Aug. 3), led by Michael Lund Ziegler, festival artistic director, opens with Maurice Ravel’s beautiful “Tombeau de Couperin,” followed by the talented Amanda Smith, Ph.D, performing the “Viola Concerto” by J.C. Bach and closing with one of classical music’s most famous works, Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5.”

The Festival Choir (Aug. 4) is presenting its inaugural concert.

The Chamber Recital (Aug. 6) will feature Kyle Venlet, violin, and other teaching artists from the Community Program in a recital of works by Luigi Boccherini, Bohuslav Martinu and Felix Mendelssohn.

The Community Program Final Concert (Aug. 7) will feature all beginning and advanced students and chamber groups in a performance demonstrating everything they worked so hard on for the past three weeks in the Community Program.

In Opus 17 (Aug. 8), many of the Community Program teaching artists will come together in a potpourri-style performance – “Opuses are eclectic, exciting, relaxed and fun.”

Information about the festival is at musicforthesakeofmusic.org.