FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – In this very different time, Northern Sky Theater professional company of Door County will feature one of its co-founders presenting a psychology class online next week.

“self-compassion with Doc” will start at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 via Zoom. Info: northernskytheater.com.

Frederick J. Heide, Ph.D., is a recently retired psychology professor. The class a follow-up to his class on mindfulness.

In a promotional video, Frederick Heide says, “On Jan. 11, I’m going to be teaching a short course on self-compassion. Now, this is an idea that comes from Buddhist philosophy, and it involves being kind to ourselves and recognizing our common humanity – and also being mindful of our tendency to be judgmental of ourselves. There have been now literally hundreds of research studies showing the value of self-compassion, so we’re going to be talking about some of that really interesting research. I’ll also teach a short exercise that will help us grow in self-compassion.”

In Wisconsin, especially Door County, Frederick “Fred” Heide is better known as “Doc” because of his academic standing. For many years, he taught at the California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University in San Francisco from September to May.

His summers were reserved for theater.

He co-founded what became the present Northern Sky Theater. Another founder was Fred Alley. Because of their common name, Fred Heide was called “Doc” to distinguish between the two.

Along with performing in numerous shows, Doc Heide had a hand in writing such hits for the company as “Belgians in Heaven,” “Packer Fans from Outer Space” and “Guys and Does.”

His doctorate in clinical psychology is from Pennsylvania State University.

In December 2012, the Green Bay native was commencement speaker at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, class of 1974.