Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Noted Pilobolus company performing in Northeastern Wisconsin

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Pilobolus dance company will present two sets of programs in the region next week.

One.

The troupe’s first stop is Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek.

A performance of “Shadowland: The New Adventure” is scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Info: dcauditorium.org.

A daytime program of “Pilobolus is a Fungus” is set Jan. 29 for schools.

According to websites:

“Shadowland: The New Adventure” was created by famed company after years of experimentation with short-form shadow play.

An exploration of mixed media is used to tell a love story about two people and their quest to save a magical bird.

Employing animation, video and live shadow theater, the madcap adventure dips its toe into the genres of science-fiction, film noir and romantic comedy.

The production “celebrates the strange and wonderful power of the dark to show us who we are in unexpected and utterly thrilling ways.”

The production combines Pilobolus’s trademark approach to modern dance with high-energy, fast-paced multimedia innovation, including multiple moving screens of different sizes and shapes, and a merging of projected images and front-of-screen choreography that leverage darkness and light.

“Pilobolus is a Fungus” is an interactive performance for young audiences. In the program titled “Branches,” the audience takes a journey through nature, perceiving the sounds, shapes, colors and movements of birds, water, trees and the company’s namesake fungus. With the help of the Pilobolus dancers, audience members learn to express their deep connection to the world through movement and dance. A morning program will be presented for Door County students.

Two.

The dance company also will perform “Shadowland: The New Adventure” as part of the Kohler Foundation Distinguished Artist Series at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in Kohler Memorial Theatre, Kohler. Info: kohlerfoundation.org/distinguished-guest-series/76th-dgs-season/.

“Pilobolus is a Fungus” will be performed in a daytime program Jan. 31 for Kohler area students.

Formed by a group of college students at Dartmouth in 1971, Pilobolus has never been a “typical” dance troupe. Several original members had no dance training, and some of the group’s first performances were as an opening act for Frank Zappa.

Pilobolus is an internationally renowned movement company. In 2009, Pilobolus created “Shadowland: The New Adventure,” which has since performed in 32 countries for more than one million people.