DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will present two distinct Christmas performances this December: “Christmas with the Chorale” and “Holiday Pops.”

According to a news release:

+ “Christmas with the Chorale,” a new holiday concert, features sacred Christmas favorites. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St., Ashwaubenon.

The chorale will be accompanied by piano, organ and an assortment of instruments.

In lieu of tickets, donations will be accepted at the door and online at https://snc.edu/birderchorale.

Statement regarding COVID-19 concerns from the chorale: “While masks and distancing are not required at Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church, the Dudley Birder Chorale strongly encourages all audience members to wear masks or appropriate face coverings while attending these performances. Performers will be masked to reduce spread of virus particles.”

+ “Holiday Pops,” the long-standing tradition as “Green Bay’s biggest holiday musical celebration,” returns at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in Cofrin Family Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

The performance conducted by Kent Paulsen will also feature the Holiday Pops Orchestra, Birder Studio of Performing Arts youth choir and members of Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization.

Info: TicketStar or https://snc.edu/birderchorale.

Named for its founder, The Dudley Birder Chorale since 1974 “has set the standard for choral excellence in its performance of great masterworks, holiday classics and renditions of popular songs. brings together a community to rehearse and perform the highest quality choral music for the enrichment of all.”

The chorale normally consists of 150 voices, with singers coming from 30 communities in the region.

Statement from TicketStar: “All patrons of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts must use an approved face covering at all times while in the WCPA. By entering our venues, all guests, staff, volunteers and artists certify that they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and have not been recently exposed to anyone with COVID-19.”