Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Offerings set for play reading series at Björklunden in Door County

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Peninsula Players Theatre announced its 2020 season of “The Play’s the Thing,” a winter play reading series.

According to a press release: Fully cast readings of the plays will be presented “off campus” in Björklunden lodge, 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor at 7 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 3, March 2 and April 6.

General seating is available. There is no admission fee.

“Peninsula Players Theatre is excited to celebrate 10 years of bringing arts programming to audiences in our traditional off-season,” said Brian Kelsey, managing director Brian Kelsey. “We are thrilled that the collaboration with Door County Reads that began 10 years ago remains fully embraced by the community.”

The plays and players have been lined up by Greg Vinkler, artistic director.

Over the years, the play readings were a blend of theatrical gems and new works.

The lineup:

+ Feb. 3, “Popcorn Falls,” a new comedy by James Hindman.

Can the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls save itself from bankruptcy by putting on a show?

“Popcorn Falls” is produced with support from and in coordination with Door County Reads and its exploration of “Virgil Wander” by Leif Engel.

+ March 2, “Haunted: The Great Lakes Ghost Project” by Joe Zettelmaier.

+ April 6, “Eternity” by Wisconsin native Michael Cochran.

The casts are yet to be announced.

“The Play’s the Thing” is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin, by grants from Door County Medical Center and Friends of Door County Libraries and by operating funds of Peninsula Players Theatre.

Door County Reads is in its tenth year, having grown out of a partnership by the library and Peninsula Players to bring The Big Read to Door County for three years. A full listing of events is available at www.doorcountyreads.org.

Peninsula Players Theatre bills itself as America’s Oldest Professional Resident Summer Theatre. “The Play’s the Thing” is part of the theater’s continuing winter outreach programming, presenting professional play readings for the public.