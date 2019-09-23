Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Oh Boy! Buddy Holly’ slated in historic music place in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

If the shoe fits, wear it.

The old saying applies to “Oh Boy! Buddy Holly” that Daddy D Productions show troupe will present at the Riverside Ballroom starting this week.

Performance dates (dinner theater or show-only) are Sept. 27 and Oct. 2-3. Info: daddydproductions.com.

The company includes Michael Blair, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, troupe leader Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson, Nate Kinzel (keyboards), Cody Borley (drums), Roger Ihde (guitar), Ryan Sette (bass), Kevin Van Ess (saxophone) and Alicia Michelle (violin).

According to a press release: The Riverside Ballroom was one of the last stops for the Buddy Holly-led “Winter Dance Party” in 1959.

“While the ending was tragic (Holly died in an airplane crash two days later), the music remains in our hearts all these years later,” the troupe says. “Let’s celebrate Buddy Holly, the music he made, the artists he played with and the songs they sang.”

The song “Oh Boy!” was one of Holly’s hits that he sang at the Riverside on Feb. 1, 1959. It is in this show, sung by Michael Blair, who also performed it in the troupe’s “Fabulous Fifties” in June. For this show, it’s a shoe-fits, wear-it thing.

Other songs in this show include “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll Be the Day,” “Not Fade Away,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace,” “White Lightning” and more from the era.

Comedy will be spliced in.