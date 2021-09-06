LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘On Golden Pond’ opens this week in Tisch Mills

Critic At Large

The Forst Inn Arts Collective

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Play poster. (The Forst Inn Arts Collective)

TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Ernest Thompson’s “On Golden Pond” starting Friday, Sept. 10, on the theater company’s Forst Inn stage.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Info: forstinn.org.

According to a press release: “On Golden Pond” is a classic American comedic drama that’s touching, warm and witty. The play made its debut Off- Broadway in 1978.

Snapshot: Retired couple Ethel and Norman Thayer are spending their 48th summer at their vacation home on Golden Pond, in the woods of Maine. When their daughter Chelsea visits for Norman’s 80th birthday, bringing her boyfriend Bill and Bill’s teenage son, Billy Jr., combining are the turbulent relationship between father and daughter, the generation gap between young and old and the difficulties of a couple in the twilight years of a long marriage. The blend illustrates the hilarious, heartbreaking, human moments of which life is made.

This production features new to The Forst Inn Arts Collective actors Doug Landwehr as Norman and Elliott Lotto as Billy Ray Jr. Forst regulars Vicki Svacina, Elizabeth Szyman, Ian Wisneski and Bill Fricke play Ethel, Chelsea, Bill Ray and Charlie, repectively.

Directing is Lisa Heili, with scenic decoration by Nannette Macy.

The Forst Inn is located at E2910 County Road BB in Tisch Mills – 30 minutes or less from Green Bay, Kewaunee and Manitowoc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West

Spirit Squad of the Week: Valders

Band of the Week: Appleton East

High School Sports Xtra: NEC battle royale; KLC, Brillion win lakeshore battles

High School Sports Xtra: Oshkosh West stuns Neenah, West De Pere wins walk-off