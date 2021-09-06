TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Ernest Thompson’s “On Golden Pond” starting Friday, Sept. 10, on the theater company’s Forst Inn stage.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Info: forstinn.org.

According to a press release: “On Golden Pond” is a classic American comedic drama that’s touching, warm and witty. The play made its debut Off- Broadway in 1978.

Snapshot: Retired couple Ethel and Norman Thayer are spending their 48th summer at their vacation home on Golden Pond, in the woods of Maine. When their daughter Chelsea visits for Norman’s 80th birthday, bringing her boyfriend Bill and Bill’s teenage son, Billy Jr., combining are the turbulent relationship between father and daughter, the generation gap between young and old and the difficulties of a couple in the twilight years of a long marriage. The blend illustrates the hilarious, heartbreaking, human moments of which life is made.

This production features new to The Forst Inn Arts Collective actors Doug Landwehr as Norman and Elliott Lotto as Billy Ray Jr. Forst regulars Vicki Svacina, Elizabeth Szyman, Ian Wisneski and Bill Fricke play Ethel, Chelsea, Bill Ray and Charlie, repectively.

Directing is Lisa Heili, with scenic decoration by Nannette Macy.

The Forst Inn is located at E2910 County Road BB in Tisch Mills – 30 minutes or less from Green Bay, Kewaunee and Manitowoc.