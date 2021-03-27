LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The professional Northern Sky Theater will premiere “Only the Silly Songs: An April Fool’s Day Festival of Fun” next week as part of its ongoing virtual winter season.

According to a press release: The showing of the archival video compilation will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, and be available thereafter on demand. Info: northernskytheater.com.

“I’ve been going to Northern Sky shows my whole life,” said 9-year-old Silvia Stoeger, daughter of associate artistic director Molly Rhode and actor Chase Stoeger. “They always make me laugh so much. I can’t wait for all the silliest songs to happen right in a row.”

The clips come from more than a dozen Northern Sky Theater productions ranging from the early 1990s to the present day. They are gleaned from archival footage of productions both in Peninsula State Park and Northern Sky’s new Gould Theater.

Featured productions include “Belgians in Heaven,” “Dad’s Season Tickets,” “Dairy Heirs,” “Guys and Does,” “Guys on Ice,” “Lumberjacks in Love” and “Victory Farm.”

The footage will include performances by Fred Alley, the late co-founder of Northern Sky Theater.

“‘Silly Songs’ has everything from ‘Cheese Curds, Booyah, and Beer’ to ‘Little Dress’ to ‘Sweaty Pies’,” said artistic director Jeff Herbst. “This one’s for the kids – and at Northern Sky, we’ve always believed everyone’s a kid at heart.”

Tickets are available via a flexible “pay what you choose” pricing system.

The company is presenting seven other virtual winter shows, including “The New Year with Northern Sky” (premiered Dec. 31), “Love: It’s Not Just for Lumberjacks” (premiered Feb. 14) and “Malarkey: 1993 in the Park” (premiered March 17), along with live virtual concerts by Eric Lewis (premiered Jan. 23), Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan (premiered Feb. 6) Karen Mal and Will Taylor (premiered March 6), and Doc Heide (live on April 17).

The season supports the theater’s ongoing Rekindle Campaign, an effort to safeguard the company financially against an uncertain 2021 performance season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

