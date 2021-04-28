APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra is employing the Internet to fill in its patrons at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 28, with an “Online Social” via Zoom. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com.

“We’ll talk about the music you will hear, the guest artists you will meet and our vision for the 2021-2022 season and beyond,” say Kevin Sütterlin, music director, and Jamie LaFreniere, executive director.

Much of the 2020-2021 season was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

An overview for 2021-2022:

+ On the Town Concert #1,” Aug. 7, with location to be announced

Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809): “Symphony No.1 in D major, Hob I:1”

I. Presto

II. Andante

III. Presto

Christopher Ducasse (1993*): “Lakay”

Jessie Montgomery (1981*): “Starburst”

José Elizondo (1972*): “Estampas Mexicanas”

I. Ferial (Parade)

II. Danza del Pájaro Sagrado (Dance of the sacred bird)

III. Teotlalli (Land of Gods)

Franz Schubert (1797-1828): “Symphony, D.759, B minor (Unfinished)”

I. Allegro moderato

II. Andante con moto

+ “Opening Night,” Saturday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., with Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano

Location: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Theresa Martin (1979*): “City of Ambition” (World Premiere)

I. City of Ambition

II. Night View (from Above)

III. Steeling the Sky

Florence Price (1887-1953): “Symphony No. 3 in C minor”

I. Andante; Allegro

II. Andante ma non troppo

III. Juba: Allegro

IV. Scherzo. Finale

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893): “Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, op. 23, TH 55”

I. Allegro non troppo e molto maestoso

II. Andantino semplice

III. Allegro con fuoco

+ Saturday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m., with Marty Erickson, tuba

Location: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Scott L. Hines (1958*): “Starfire” (World Premiere; commissioned by Kevin Sütterlin and April Ann Brock as a gift to the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Mary D. Watkins (1939*): “Soul of Remembrance” from “Five Movements in Color”

Arild Plau (1920-2005): “Concerto for Tuba and Strings”

I. Prolog

II. Canzone

III. Finale

Dmitry Shostakovich (1906-1975): “Symphony No. 5 in D minor, op. 47”

I. Moderato

II. Allegretto

III. Largo

IV. Allegro non troppo

+ Saturday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Louise Farrenc (1804-1875): “Overture No. 1, op. 23, E minor”

Jessie Montgomery (1981*): “Soul Force”

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875-1912): “Ballade in A minor, op. 33”

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov (1844-1908): “Scheherazade, op. 35”

I. The Sea and Sinbad’s Ship. Largo e maestoso – Allegro non troppo.

II. The Kalandar Prince. Lento – Andantino – Allegro molto – Vivace scherzando – Moderato assai – Allegro molto ed animato.

III. The Young Prince and The Young Princess. Andantino quasi allegretto – Pochissimo più mosso – Come prima – Pochissimo più animato.

IV. Festival at Baghdad. The Sea. Ship Breaks upon a Cliff Surmounted by a Bronze Horseman. Allegro molto – Vivo – Allegro non troppo maestoso.

+ Saturday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Laura Kenney Henckel, cello

Location: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Christopher Ducasse (1993*): “Fòs Nou (Our Strength)” World Premiere, commissioned by Kevin Sütterlin and April Ann Brock as a gift to the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra, in honor of Prof. Dominique-René de Lerma.

Edward Elgar (1857-1934): “Cello Concerto in E minor, op. 85”

I. Adagio; Moderato

II. Lento; Allegro molto

III. Adagio

IV. Allegro; Moderato; Allegro, ma non troppo

Stella Sung (1959*): “The Phoenix Rising”

Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971): “The Firebird Suite” (1919)

I. Introduction

II. L’Oiseau de feu et sa danse & Variation de l’oiseau de feu

III. Ronde des princesses

IV. Danse infernale du roi Kastcheï

V. Berceuse

VI. Final