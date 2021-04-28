APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra is employing the Internet to fill in its patrons at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 28, with an “Online Social” via Zoom. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com.
“We’ll talk about the music you will hear, the guest artists you will meet and our vision for the 2021-2022 season and beyond,” say Kevin Sütterlin, music director, and Jamie LaFreniere, executive director.
Much of the 2020-2021 season was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An overview for 2021-2022:
+ On the Town Concert #1,” Aug. 7, with location to be announced
Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809): “Symphony No.1 in D major, Hob I:1”
I. Presto
II. Andante
III. Presto
Christopher Ducasse (1993*): “Lakay”
Jessie Montgomery (1981*): “Starburst”
José Elizondo (1972*): “Estampas Mexicanas”
I. Ferial (Parade)
II. Danza del Pájaro Sagrado (Dance of the sacred bird)
III. Teotlalli (Land of Gods)
Franz Schubert (1797-1828): “Symphony, D.759, B minor (Unfinished)”
I. Allegro moderato
II. Andante con moto
+ “Opening Night,” Saturday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., with Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano
Location: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Theresa Martin (1979*): “City of Ambition” (World Premiere)
I. City of Ambition
II. Night View (from Above)
III. Steeling the Sky
Florence Price (1887-1953): “Symphony No. 3 in C minor”
I. Andante; Allegro
II. Andante ma non troppo
III. Juba: Allegro
IV. Scherzo. Finale
Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893): “Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, op. 23, TH 55”
I. Allegro non troppo e molto maestoso
II. Andantino semplice
III. Allegro con fuoco
+ Saturday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m., with Marty Erickson, tuba
Location: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Scott L. Hines (1958*): “Starfire” (World Premiere; commissioned by Kevin Sütterlin and April Ann Brock as a gift to the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra.
Mary D. Watkins (1939*): “Soul of Remembrance” from “Five Movements in Color”
Arild Plau (1920-2005): “Concerto for Tuba and Strings”
I. Prolog
II. Canzone
III. Finale
Dmitry Shostakovich (1906-1975): “Symphony No. 5 in D minor, op. 47”
I. Moderato
II. Allegretto
III. Largo
IV. Allegro non troppo
+ Saturday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Louise Farrenc (1804-1875): “Overture No. 1, op. 23, E minor”
Jessie Montgomery (1981*): “Soul Force”
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875-1912): “Ballade in A minor, op. 33”
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov (1844-1908): “Scheherazade, op. 35”
I. The Sea and Sinbad’s Ship. Largo e maestoso – Allegro non troppo.
II. The Kalandar Prince. Lento – Andantino – Allegro molto – Vivace scherzando – Moderato assai – Allegro molto ed animato.
III. The Young Prince and The Young Princess. Andantino quasi allegretto – Pochissimo più mosso – Come prima – Pochissimo più animato.
IV. Festival at Baghdad. The Sea. Ship Breaks upon a Cliff Surmounted by a Bronze Horseman. Allegro molto – Vivo – Allegro non troppo maestoso.
+ Saturday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Laura Kenney Henckel, cello
Location: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Christopher Ducasse (1993*): “Fòs Nou (Our Strength)” World Premiere, commissioned by Kevin Sütterlin and April Ann Brock as a gift to the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra, in honor of Prof. Dominique-René de Lerma.
Edward Elgar (1857-1934): “Cello Concerto in E minor, op. 85”
I. Adagio; Moderato
II. Lento; Allegro molto
III. Adagio
IV. Allegro; Moderato; Allegro, ma non troppo
Stella Sung (1959*): “The Phoenix Rising”
Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971): “The Firebird Suite” (1919)
I. Introduction
II. L’Oiseau de feu et sa danse & Variation de l’oiseau de feu
III. Ronde des princesses
IV. Danse infernale du roi Kastcheï
V. Berceuse
VI. Final