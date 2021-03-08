LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Orchestral music taking new shape in series in Sheboygan

by: Warren Gerds, Critic at Large

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The phrase “live streamed from the Weill Center” is in effect through May for the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra. Info: sheboygansymphony.org.

For COVID-19 pandemic reasons, three virtual performances are scheduled from the Weill Center for the Performing Arts.

According to websites, the programs:

+ “Strings & Winds,” 7:30 p.m. March 13.

The orchestra’s string and wind sections will take turns in an eclectic program:

Strings

Ching-Chu Hu: “Spheres of Influence” for string sextet

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: “String Sextet in A Major”

Winds

Jacques Ibert: “Trois pieces breves” 

Amy Beach: “Pastorale”

William Grant Still: “Miniatures for Woodwind Quintet”

Charles Gounod: “Petite Symphonie”

+ “Percussion,” 7:30 p.m. April 10.

John Alfieri – “Fanfare for Tambourines”
Nigel Westlake – “Omphalo Centric Lecture”
Bob Becker – “Away Without Leave”
Bob Becker – “Girlfriend’s Medley”

Andy Akiho – “Karakurenai”
Molly Joyce – “Chik”

Carlos Chavez – “Toccata”
Ivan Trevino – “2+1”
Christopher Rouse – “Kuka Ilimoku”

+ “Spring” 7:30 p.m. May 8

All of the instrument families are brought together “for works seldom heard in the concert hall.” Also, the program will preview of things to come in the 2021-22 season

Louise Farrenc – “Nonet”

Peter Illyich Tchaikovsky – “Adagio molto for String Quartet and Harp”

Aaron Copland – “Appalachian Spring” (original 13 instrument version)

The orchestra previously this season presented programs from the Weill Center on Dec. 12 and Feb. 13.

