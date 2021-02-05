FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Oshkosh educational series continuing, now free and virtual

The Grand Oshkosh

Scene from “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad.” (Virginia Repertory Theatre)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A backbone of performing arts centers is continuing at The Grand Oshkosh: The Amcor Student Discovery Series.

According to a press release: The center says, “Just as ‘the show must go on,’ so must schooling. The Grand Oshkosh announced that the Amcor Student Discovery Series has been adapted to a virtual format, free of charge.” 

The series is entering its 27th season.

“While touring companies canceled their productions this school year, their innovative virtual opportunities allow The Grand Oshkosh to continue its mission to serve ‘Every Child, Every Grade, Every Year’.” 

By collaborating with production companies across the nation, the student lineup includes full-length programs suited for every grade with curriculum connections. All shows and accompanying education materials are available digitally to use in the classroom – whether in-person, virtual, or somewhere in between. With Amcor as the title program sponsor, The Grand Oshkosh is able to continue providing arts education to the surrounding areas.  

“While we patiently wait to bring students to The Grand, we will bring the shows their classrooms,” said Joseph Ferlo, director of The Grand Oshkosh. 

Current offerings: 

+ “Chicken Dance” from ArtsPower

Available now through June 30, 2021
Grades: PreK-2nd
Curriculum connections: Friendship, perseverance, anti-bullying

+ “Anne of Green Gables” from ArtsPower
Available now through June 30, 2021
Grades: 3rd-6th

Curriculum connections: Performing arts, language arts, history

+ “Be the Change” from Letters Aloud
Available now through May 31, 2021
Grades: 6th-12th

Curriculum connections: English language arts, social studies, history, humanities

+ “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” from Virginia Repertory Theatre
Available now through June 30, 2021
Grades: 3rd-8th

Curriculum connections: History, language arts, biography, multi-cultural, music, family ties, self-esteem, women’s studies

+ “Jack and the Beanstalk” from Virginia Repertory Theatre
Available now through June 30, 2021
Grades: K-5th

Curriculum connections: Folk tales, language arts, history, music, puppets, reading, character development

+ “Pirate School: Marooned Together!” from Siegel Arts Management
All six episodes available Feb. 15 through March 26, 2021
Grades: K-5th

Curriculum connections: STEM science, physical education, art, poetry (to inspire patience, resilience and inventiveness)

Each production and its accompanying materials are free of charge to educators who sign up through The Grand’s website, regardless of classroom size or delivery format. A registration form and brochure are available at thegrandoshkosh.org/sds. All requested educational materials will arrive via email.  

The Student Discovery Series is part of “Every Child, Every Grade, Every Year” sponsored by the JEK Foundation, Inc. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org or email ginak@thegrandoshkosh.org.

