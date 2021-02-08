OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Community Players will present the comedy “Couples” online starting Feb. 13. Viewing is available to Feb. 20. Info: oshkoshcommunityplayers.com

According to the website: The troupe is “ecstatic” to offer the “written for Zoom” play by Sean Grennan.

The play follows a marriage counselor and three estranged couples as they navigate relationships and virtual marriage counseling. During the sessions, the quirks and struggles of marriages are revealed in a diverse group of “unique personalities.”

Promised is “a night of therapy, fun, and (a chance) to learn if this peculiar therapy format will help our cast find love again.”

Directing is Christopher Borgardt.

Sandy Toland portrays the doctor. Clients are portrayed by Booras, Jayda Messer, Brad Dokken, Jill Knetter, Michelle Ruzek and Andrea Young.

Sean Grennan is an established Chicago-based playwright. He is best-known in Northeastern Wisconsin from the premieres of his plays at the professional Peninsula Players Theatre in Door County.

His popular play “Making God Laugh” premiered in 2011 at Peninsula Players under the direction of Tom Mula. It has gone on to receive more than 100 productions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

His play, “The Tin Woman,” also had its world premiere by Peninsula Players in 2014, and he is currently adapting it as a musical. Oshkosh Community Players presented “The Tin Woman” in 2019, and included in that cast were Brad Dokken, Jill Knetter and Jayda Messer.

In June 2018, his “Now and Then” premiered at Peninsula Players Theatre.