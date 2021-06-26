DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Six concerts are set for the 2021 season of Knights on the Fox summer concert series on the shore of the Fox River at the marina of St. Norbert College.

According to a news release: The outdoor series is returns for its 18th season. All concerts are on a Tuesday.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Knights on the Fox features live music in a casual atmosphere. Concertgoers may carry in their picnic or purchase sandwiches, snacks and beverages at Phil’s, St. Norbert’s on-campus restaurant located in the Campus Center. Picnicking starts at 5 p.m., followed by concerts from 6:30-8 p.m.

Concerts will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Go to www.snc.edu/go/kotf for updates on the status of the performance.

The docks of the Thompson Marina will be open for those who wish to come by boat. Parking is available in the lots off of Third Street and College Avenue, with handicapped parking in the lot near Old St. Joseph Church.

Lawn chairs and blankets are suggested.

The schedule:

+ June 29: Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College

This is one of two outdoor concerts this summer for the chorale. The second is at Green Bay Botanical Garden at 6:30 p.m. July 1. Tickets for that concert: snc.edu/tickets/.

The chorale will perform a mix of songs from prior concerts, such as “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “Hallelujah Chorus,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Be the Change.” The repertoire was chosen with the community in mind. “These outdoor performances will be a breath of fresh air for us and our audiences,” said Kent Paulsen, artistic director for the chorale. “We selected songs that symbolize what it means to sing in a communal setting, something we missed sorely over that last 14 months. As a group, we’ve faced some trying times, including the loss of friends and family. We hope these songs bring joy to everybody as we look forward.”

Joining the chorale will a small orchestra consisting of piano, electric bass, fiddle, violin and drums with performers being Elaine Moss (St. Norbert faculty), Charlie DeVillers (St. Norbert alum), Audrey Nowak (St. Norbert and Youth Orchestra staff) and Cody Borley (Daddy D Productions).

+ July 6: Dead Horses

The Milwaukee-based act is “an intimate, folk-inspired conversation between two close friends. At its core, the participants are guitarist/singer Sarah Vos and bassist Daniel Wolff.

+ July 13: The Cougars

The six-piece rock group from the region is led by three female vocalists. The specialty is high-energy songs with lots of harmonies.

+ July 20: Points North

The rock, pop-punk, punk rock, instrumental rock trio “creates melodic guitar-driven instrumental music, combining musicianship and a modern aesthetic with classic tones, song structures and pop sensibility.”

+ July 27: The Milbillies

The five-piece string band “trades vocals like a fifth of bourbon and solos like a bull on a rope, slinging high-energy bluegrass stripped raw with Americana grit.”

+ Aug. 3 – Alumni Night: The Guthrie Brothers

Jeb (guitar) and Jock (drums) are natives of Green Bay, and their alternative country music has been featured on recordings by John Phillips, Cameo, Felix Cavaliere and Joe Lynn Turner. The two have shared the stage with John Mellencamp, Taj Mahal, Peter Yarrow, Charlie Pride, Joan Osborne, Lisa Loeb, Steve Forbert, Maria Muldaur, Jon Pousette-Dart, Bryan White and John Berry.