Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Part 2: The world (worlds) of a versatile costume designer in our midst

Skylight Music Theatre’s “The Mikado” is one of many professional productions Kärin Kopischke has costumed. (Photo from when company was Skylight Opera Theatre)

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)

The resume of Kärin Simonson Kopischke is a kaleidoscope of theatrical costuming.

Keep turning the kaleidoscope, and more images flash by, each different than the last.

Each also is a different world to Kärin Kopischke, who teaches at Lawrence University in Appleton and further plies her costume designing skills with widespread professional companies.

In this column, she speaks of details in six productions for which she designed costumes. The point of entry sometimes is a topic, like this:

The palette of what Kärin Kopischke designs and executes is vast. In period dress, what are essentials? When she creates purely from imagination, what are essentials?

Speaking by telephone from her home studio in Door County, Kärin Kopischke said, “If I’m working on a period piece – I have a great love for history and for period clothing – I like to get the period detail as accurate as possible, and that’s from the inside out or from the ground up. So I’m looking at period undergarments first.

“So in the 1700s, I’m going to be thinking about corsets and panniers – the very structured hip buckets that are on their hips – and the petticoats. Shoes. With the women, low-cut dresses. I’m trying to get all those details as accurate as I can.

“If I’m doing a 1950s piece, I still go from the inside out, and I look at what are the undergarments they’re wearing. You know, women’s bras were very different then than they are now. Women had stockings; they didn’t have pantyhose. Men were much more structured with high-waisted pants and starched shirts and tight collars and fitted jackets.

“So I really try to get those period details accurate because I also think that that changes how the actor carries themself, how they move and how they act, which is in the world of the play.

“Shows that are more fantastical or whimsical – where it’s not really set in a specific period – are tougher for me because I’m creating a world that doesn’t exist, and it’s a world where I have to make the rules. But at the same time, the actors and the director don’t necessarily know those rules and might be breaking the rules that I’m trying to create. So that’s more challenging, and that’s where really as a design team we try to make sure everybody is collaborating and everybody is onboard with all the different pieces of that make-believe world.

“Urinetown” of Skylight Music Theatre. (Company photo)

“‘Urinetown’ at Skylight (Music Theatre in Milwaukee) was a play where we kind of made up our own world. It kind of had a 1930s feel to it because it’s about a very oppressed urban place reminiscent of the 1930s, but yet there’s sort of a futuristic quality to it and a dystopian quality (a society suffering great suffering or injustice) to it. But it does reference ‘Threepenny Opera’ and musicals that we’re familiar with that are even from an earlier period.

“So all of the designers had to be very clear what we were doing with that world and what we were creating.

“There’s a big combination of some classic pieces that could have fit in the ’30s but yet trying to go a little futuristic. One thing the director put on me was that even though it was dystopian and these people were struggling to survive, he wanted it bright and colorful.

“I find those type of shows more challenging. That’s a little bit of ‘Rusalka,’ the mermaid story, I was telling you about – challenging but once we figure out the rules of the world, hopefully we get everything right and it all works together.”

“Rusalka” of Minnesota Opera. (Dan Norman)

“Rusalka” also was discussed as part of a topic.

The question was, In the collaborative process on a project, how much is her and how much is other people’s perspective?

Kärin Kopischke said, “The way I work, when a director comes up to me and says, ‘Do what you want. You chose the period, you chose the concept, just take the story and run with whatever ideas you have,’ that’s a situation where I feel most lost, and I’m usually most disappointed in the end result.

“I like coming to a project and having a director have a specific idea in mind, either a feeling about the piece or a specific time period they want to set it in or a very, very strong concept. And then, as we meet in a group – the director, set designer, me, lighting designer, sound designer – we start talking about all the different options. We start figuring out what this world is. And I almost always want to get a look or an idea of the direction the set designer is going in it before I get too tied to any specific way I’m going to approach the costumes.

I think a very good example is ‘Rusalka,’ which is a mermaid opera.

“I read the libretto for the opera, which is based on ‘The Little Mermaid’ story. It’s about undersea creatures, water nymphs and forest nymphs and all these magical, mythical creatures. When I was thinking about the opera, I got very excited about that.

“When I first talked to the director, the director referred me to a 1980s German film called ‘Wings of Desire.’ I found it, and I watch it, and it was a black-and-white, gritty, German movie set in Berlin in the ’60s, very depressed Berlin, and the main character was an angel who wore a trench coat. I just couldn’t believe it.

“I spend the first few days just kind of complaining about it because I wanted to have fun with all the magical elements of the opera. But the more I talked to the director and we met in design meetings, the more interesting the concept seemed and the more appropriate it seemed, and ultimately my final design was completely different than I ever would have imagined it being.

“But it’s one of the designs I’m most excited about because it took a long time to get there, but I can justify every single choice that I made, and ultimately everything worked really well – told the story, but in a very different way.

“I don’t know if that answers your question in general, but once I get parameters from the director and a little bit from the set designer in the world of the show, I feel then I could try to push my way out of that box, and that’s when I think I’m most creative.”

Other productions Kärin Kopischke discussed simply needed a title to trigger her thoughts.

“The Liar” of Lawrence University Opera Theatre. (University photo)

“The Liar” represents my work at Lawrence. That was a show that Kathy Privatt (of the faculty) directed, and it’s a very, very funny 21st century take on an 18th century farce.

“We were able to have so much fun because they literally talk about cell phones within the verse. They put in a lot of modern anachronistic phrases. So we could really have fun combining 18th century characteristics of costumes with 21st century clothing. And that way I knew it would be interesting for the student actors to have something to latch on to, like that really informed them about what type of character they’re playing.

“It also gave the costume shop a chance to do sort of 18th century clothing from scratch but also have fun with it and really try to do it with a sense of humor and a sense of story.

“The student who helped me with the head pieces, the hair, was a very talented student I had who was trying to find what direction she wanted to go in theater. I gave her this project job because I strongly felt she should go into costumes. Basically, I gave her images of the direction I wanted her to go, and she went the next step and actually did renderings of specifically what she was going to do with these head pieces. And then she built these head pieces. And she is now completing her master’s degree in costume design at the University of Virginia. So that was exciting.

“And the clothing was just really fun. I think it’s one of the shows I’m most proud of at Lawrence because I felt like everything just kind of fell together for that show.

“Keith Pitts was still at Lawrence and doing sets. Kathy Privatt did a beautiful job directing the students. It was a tight cast. They did a very nice job, and I think you can sort of tell when you look at the pictures how much fun we all had with it.”

“The Mikado” of Skylight Music Theatre. (Company photo)

“I really had a wonderful time with ‘The Mikado,’ and it’s one of the rare instances where it was the complete, entire show that was built. In many situations, no matter how big the theater and how much money they have, it’s very rare that everything is built from scratch.

“And that was such a conceptual show and so specific that we built everything from scratch, built all of the wigs from scratch, and was just a wonderful experience.

That was at Skylight Music Theatre and Bill Theisson directed. That was a wonderful experience, and that ended up being filmed by PBS during the run and was shown on PBS a few times that year and periodically will be brought back nationally. So that was very exciting.

“The Grapes of Wrath” of Minnesota Opera. (Company photo)

“‘The Grapes of Wrath’ was a wonderful experience. That was at Minnesota Opera, and that was a world premiere.

“It was written for the Minnesota Opera, and my brother, Eric Simonson, was chosen to direct it. He’s a Steppenwolf ensemble member and was in the Broadway production of “Grapes of Wrath,” and that was part of the reason they had asked him to direct it.

“I remember seeing the Broadway production. It’s such a strong, emotional, timely story. It seems like it’s always a timely story.

“I was very excited because one of my favorite things – ‘The Mikado’ is very theatrical and fantastical – but I actually really enjoy very real, very gritty costumes. What was so exciting about that show was creating costumes that were appropriate to the ’30s and the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl and people who actually, literally have nothing but the clothes on their back.

“If you go through the pictures of that, everything that you’re looking at was built brand new and then had to be physically and with paint painterly add the stress. So that was a challenge. And it was just wonderful process and a beautiful show, very moving itself.”

“Peter and the Starcatcher” of Peninsula Players Theatre. (Len Villano)

“‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ is an interesting show because I saw it on Broadway. I heard a lot about it, and I was actually very disappointed with the production I saw on Broadway.

“So when Greg Vinkler (artistic director at Peninsula Players Theatre of Door County) decided he was doing it, I wasn’t overly excited. I knew it was a good fit for the Players. And then when Greg asked me to do it, it thought, ‘Well, it’s at least something different.’ And a musical is always fun.

“But he put me together with Matt Crowle, who was the director they were bringing in, and this was his first directing experience. He came up to the Players so prepared and so ready to hit the ground running, and we had a marvelous time.

“It was one of those magical productions. We have 2½ weeks to get these shows together, and the costume shop worked nonstop. A lot of it was pulled (from clothing racks), but everything had to be distressed and over-dyed and painted.

“We built those silly mermaid costumes, and we built that huge teacher costume, that big mermaid that had the LED lights in it, and it was just a fun show.

“In my biased opinion, I think we made the show much more than what I saw on Broadway as far as just being fun and enjoyable – and a great group of actors, of course. But that was, I think, a show that everybody just had fun creating and was proud of.”

Because of COVID-19, two projects that Kärin Kopischke started work on have been sidelined, “The Shining” in Kansas City and “Rusalka” at Cincinnati Opera. She is at work on productions set farther in the future. They are “The Comedy of Errors” and “Pericles” at Utah Shakespeare Festival and “The Unexpected Guest” and “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly” at Peninsula Players Theatre.

