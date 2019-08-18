Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Peninsula Music Festival closing 67th season in Fish Creek

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Peninsula Music Festival this week will present its final three concerts of its 67th season of classical music concerts and say farewell to its maestro.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. in Door Community Auditorium. Info: musicfestival.com.

This will be the 34th – and final – season for artistic director and conductor Victor Yampolsky.

Yampolsky is retiring from the festival but will continue in music. He is keeping his full-time job at Northwestern University as professor of music performance. Yampolsky has guest conducting dates lined up throughout the year, including one Sept. 28 with the new Weidner Philharmonic in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

An overview of the third and final week:

Tuesday, Aug. 20: “On the Danube;” Yaniv Dinur, guest conductor

+ Franz Liszt: “Les Preludes, S. 97”

+ Zoltan Kodaly: “Variations on a Hungarian Folksong, ‘The Peacock’”

+ Bela Bartok: “Violin Concerto No. 2, BB 117,” guest artist Bella Hristova

Thursday, Aug. 22: “Dvorak Mini-Festival III”

+ Antonin Dvorak: Overture to “Othello, Opus 93”

+ Sergei Rachmaninoff: “Piano Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp minor,” guest artist Stewart Goodyear

+ Jean Sibelius: “Valse Triste, Opus 44, No. 1”

+ Jean Sibelius: “Symphony No. 3 in C Major, Opus 52”

Saturday, Aug. 24: “Festival Finale”

+ Sergei Prokofiev: “Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Opus 16,” guest artist Stewart Goodyear

+ Peter Ilych Tchaikovsky: “Symphony No. 4 in f minor, Opus 36”

Consisting of professional musicians from widespread places, the festival is the only one of its kind in Northeastern Wisconsin. Represented are symphony and opera orchestras such as of Toronto, Montreal, Boston, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Omaha, Milwaukee, Houston, Dallas and Chicago.

