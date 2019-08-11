Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Peninsula Music Festival continuing 67th season in Fish Creek

Members of the Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will sing on the Aug. 15 program of the Peninsula Music Festival. (Chorale photo)

Three classical music concerts in second week

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Peninsula Music Festival is continuing its 67th season of classical music concerts to Aug. 24.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. in Door Community Auditorium. Info: musicfestival.com.

This will be the 34th – and final – season for artistic director and conductor Victor Yampolsky.

Yampolsky is retiring from the festival but will continue in music. He is keeping his full-time job at Northwestern University as professor of music performance. Yampolsky has guest conducting dates lined up throughout the year, including one Sept. 28 with the new Weidner Philharmonic in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Yamplosky is conducting most of the concerts in the festival.

An overview of the second week:

Tuesday, Aug. 13: “Baroque and Beyond”

+ Jean-Philippe Rameau: Overture to “Nais”

+ Georg Philipp Telemann: “Water Music”

+ Jean-Marie Leclair: “Violin Concerto No. 4 in F Major, Opus 7” with guest artist Janet Sung

+ Jean Francaix: “The Flower Clock”

+ Johann Sebastian Bach: “Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068”

Thursday, Aug. 15: “Dvorak Mini-Festival II”

+ Antonin Dvorak: “Carnival Overture, Opus 92,” Simon Zerpa conducting

+ Jennifer Higdon: “Violin Concerto” with guest artist Janet Sung

+ Johann Sebastian Bach: “Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Opus 68”

Saturday, Aug. 17: “An Evening of Choral Music”

+ Joseph Haydn: “Symphony No. 95 in C minor”

+ Felix Mendelssohn: “Hymn of Praise, Opus 52” with Mikaela Schneider, soprano, Grant Knox, tenor, and Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College, soprano Courtney Sherman, chorale soloist

Consisting of professional musicians from widespread places, the festival is the only one of its kind in Northeastern Wisconsin. Represented are symphony and opera orchestras such as of Toronto, Montreal, Boston, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Omaha, Milwaukee, Houston, Dallas and Chicago.