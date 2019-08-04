Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Peninsula Music Festival opening 67th season in Fish Creek

Three classical music concerts in first week

Peninsula Music Festival will present nine classical music concerts Aug. 6 to 24 for its 67th season.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. in Door Community Auditorium. Info: musicfestival.com.

This will be the 34th – and final – season for artistic director and conductor Victor Yampolsky.

Yampolsky is retiring from the festival but will continue in music. He is keeping his full-time job at Northwestern University as professor of music performance. Yampolsky has guest conducting dates lined up throughout the year, including one Sept. 28 with the new Weidner Philharmonic in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Yamplosky will conduct most of the concerts in the coming festival.

An overview of the first week:

Tuesday, Aug. 6: “Season Opening”

+ John Stafford Smith: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” arranged by Otto-Werner Mueller

+ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to “The Magic Flute, K. 620”

+ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: “Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor, K. 491,” Hyejin Joo, guest artist

+ Ludwig van Beethoven: “Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Opus 92”

Thursday, Aug. 9: “Dvorak Mini-Festival I”

+ Antonin Dvorak: “In Nature’s Realm, Opus 91”

+ Richard Strauss: “Romanze for Cello and Orchestra in F Major, TrV 118,” Denise Djokic, guest artist

+ Bohuslav Martinu: “Cello Concerto No. 1, H. 196,” Denise Djokic, guest artist

+ Robert Schumann: “Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Opus 97 (‘Rhenish’)”

Saturday, Aug. 10: “American Greats,” Roderick Cox, guest conductor

+ Samuel Barber: “Second Essay for Orchestra, Opus 17”

+ John Adams: “Saxophone Concerto,” Timothy McAllister, guest artist

+ George Walker: “Lyric for Strings”

+ Aaron Copland: “Appalachian Spring,” ballet

Consisting of professional musicians from widespread places, the festival is the only one of its kind in Northeastern Wisconsin.