GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present a new comedy musical “Pennings from Heaven” starting July 23 at the Meyer Theatre. Info: meyertheatre.org

Performances at the Meyer Theatre are at 7:30 p.m. July 23; 1 and 7:30 p.m. July 24 and July 29; and 7:30 p.m. July 30, July 31, Aug. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. Info: meyertheatre.org.

An additional performance will be held at Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Info: cccshows.org.

According to press release: The story goes back to 1968 at Abbot Pennings High School in De Pere. The all-boys school is known for its athletic skills, specifically basketball.

The school’s fictionalized superior record is partially due to the guidance of Baba Louie, the coach’s tough-as-nails and know-it-all son, and partially because of Timber, an all-star and all-conference player three years running. Timber may have skills on the court, but he doesn’t exactly have social graces with the ladies.

The annual Abbot Pennings Bone Dance is coming up, and Timber’s ability to secure a date isn’t looking promising. His buddies, Loafer and Tommer, are set with dates of their own with Barb and Karen, respectively. The ladies are given some guidelines and tips about behaving at the dance from Sister Bonaventure, the beautiful and devout nun from Abbot Pennings.

When the night of the dance arrives, the guys spike the punch bowl, believing it will help them be a little smoother with the opposite sex. Does their plan work? Will it be a magical night full of love for high school sweethearts, or will the night end in disaster?

Opening night includes a benefit for Manitowoc Capitol Civic Centre’s Act Two project.

In the cast are Frank Hermans (Timber), Pat Hibbard (Tommer), Tom Verbrick (Loafer), Amy Riemer (Sister Bonaventure), Lisa Borley (Karen), Sarah Galati (Barb) and Harrison Hermans (Baba Louie).

The band consists of Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Jeff Arnold (keyboards) and Andrew Klaus (drums), with support by Ross Loining (lights) and Kelly Klaus (sound).

Songs from the era of the story include “Quando Quando Quando” (Engelbert Humperdinck), “Cupid” (Sam Cooke), “Little Town Flirt” (Del Shannon), “Sugartime” (McGuire Sisters), “Mambo Italiano” (Rosemary Clooney), “Secret Love” (Doris Day/Mandy Moore cover), “Bony Moronie” (Larry Williams), “The Purple People Eater” (Sheb Wooley), “Pennies from Heaven” parody (Louis Prima) and “Gimme Some Lovin’” (The Blues Brothers).

According to the theater website, some information on COVID-19 measures: “Per the CDC’s updated guidance, the Meyer Theatre no longer requires fully vaccinated guests or employees to wear face coverings while in the complex.” There will be no meet-and-greets with guests in the lobby or back of house. Merchandise will not be sold in the lobby.