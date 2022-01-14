DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College is home to the campus events – and a lot more.

The college is active in hosting community groups.

A look at St. Norbert’s brochure of events for the first half of 2022 shows a broad blend.

Selected highlights, focusing on performance events taking place on campus, with more information at snc.edu/tickets/:

+ “Carrie: The Musical” – St. Norbert College Knight Theatre, Webb Theatre, Jan. 27-30 (five performances).

+ “Winter Dreams” – Civic Symphony of Green Bay, Walter Theatre, 7 p.m. Feb. 5

+ “The Giver” – Evergreen Productions Young Actors, Webb Theatre, Feb. 11-13 (five performances).

+ “Winter BandFest Concert 2022” – Area schools, Walter Theatre, 7 p.m. Feb. 12.

+ “Fly Babies” – Evergreen Productions Mainstage – Webb Theatre, Feb. 18-27 (seven performances).

+ “High School Choral Festival 2022” – Area schools, Walter Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

+ “Faculty Artist Series: ‘Songs of Grace’” – Yi-Lan Niu (soprano), Elaine Moss (piano), Wendy Scattergood (cello), Dudley Birder Hall, 2 p.m. Feb. 27.

+ “Big Band Snowball Concert and Dance” – Campus groups, Michels Commons Ballroom, 7:30 p.m. March 4.

+ “Green Bay Film Festival 2022” – Multiple sources, throughout Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, starting at 10 a.m. March 5.

+ “The Dance Company Does Broadway” – Community group, Walter Theatre, March 17-20 (five performances).

+ “WROL (Without Rule of Law)” – St. Norbert College Theatre, Webb Theatre, April 1-9 (six performances).

+ “Instrumental Jazz Concert” – Campus groups, Walter Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 8.

+ “Spring is in the Aire” – Civic Symphony of Green Bay, Walter Theatre, 2 p.m. April 10.

+ “Spring Band Concert” – Campus groups, Walter Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 22.

+ “Canon John O. Bruce Memorial Concert Series: John Schwandt” – guest artist series, St. Norbert Abbey Church, 2 p.m. April 23.

+ “The Princess King” – Evergreen Productions Young Actors, Webb Theatre, April 29-May 1 (five performances).

+ “Spring Choral Concert” – Campus groups, Walter Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 29.

+ “Voices of Spring” – Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College, Walter Theatre, 7:30 p.m. May 6, 2 p.m. May 7.

+ “Play On” – Evergreen Productions Mainstage, Webb Theatre, May 13-22 (seven performances).

+ “Knights on Broadway Spring Showcase” – Knights on Broadway of St. Norbert College, Dudley Birder Hall, 7:30 p.m. May 12-13, 2 p.m. May 14.

+ “Summer Band Camp Concert 2022” – Area students, Walter Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 24.