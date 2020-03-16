Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Performance events affected by coronavirus in Northeastern Wisconsin

Many cancellations and postponements

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Here is an overview of performance events canceled or postponed so far in Northeastern Wisconsin. Watch for updates.

March 12

CANCELED: Joe Bonamassa at Weidner Center, rescheduling uncertain.

March 13

POSTPONED: Rend Collective at Weidner Center, to date to be announced.

March 14

CANCELED: The New York Tenors with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra, at Fox Cities PAC.

POSTPONED: Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra, “Flight,” to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, for Brown County Civic Music Association, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: “The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!” at Ashwaubenon PAC, to Oct. 10.

March 15

CANCELED: St. Norbert College Youth Symphony Orchestra, at Weidner Center.

March 16

CANCELED: Allouez Village Band at Meyer Theatre.

March 19

POSTPONED: The Dance Company, “The Little Mermaid,” March 19-22, St. Norbert College, to June 25-28.

POSTPONED: Kathleen Madigan, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: “Jazz at the Trout” with Reggie and Mardra Thomas, at Trout Art Museum, Appleton, to date to be announced.

SUSPENDED: Gaelic Storm, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

March 20

POSTPONED: Dudley Birder Chorale, “Mozart Masterworks,” at Weidner Center, to Sept. 25.

POSTPONED: “Celebrate Sinatra,” at Ashwaubenon PAC, to Oct. 22.

POSTPONED: “My Fair Lady,” March 20-22, 27-29, by Abrams Spotlight Productions, to dates to be announced.

CANCELED: “Masters of Silent Comedy,” at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

POSTPONED: “The Thugs,” by Isadoora Theatre Company, Sturgeon Bay, March 20-22, 27-28, to dates to be announced.

SUSPENDED: Farewell Angelina, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

March 21

POSTPONED: “Feelin’ Groovy,” at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to Oct. 20.

SUSPENDED: Winnebagoland Barbershop Chorus, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

March 26

POSTPONED: “Life in the Theatre,” March 26-April 26, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to Oct. 29-Nov. 29.

March 27

POSTPONED: “Broadway Princess Party,” at Weidner Center, to date to be announced.

March 29

CANCELED: UW Varsity Band, at Weidner Center.

CANCELED: “Llama Llama Red Pajama Live,” at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

POSTPONED: “The Art of Polka,” at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to date to be announced.

March 30

CANCELED: St. Norbert Community Band, at St. Norbert College.

April 4

POSTPONED: FanFAIRE at The Grand Oshkosh, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: Bill Engval at Ashwaubenon PAC, to Nov. 7.

POSTPONED: “Postmodern Jukbox,” at Weill Center, Sheboygan, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: “Monster Jam,” April 4-5, at Resch Center, to Aug. 22-23.

April 5

POSTPONED: The Wisconsin Singers, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: Alice Cooper, at Fox Cities PAC, to date to be announced.

April 12

POSTPONED: Cher, at Resch Center, to Sept. 22.

April 17

CANCELED: Semi-Toned, at Ashwaubenon PAC.

April 18

POSTPONED: Washington Saxophone Quartet, for Brown County Civic Music Association, to date to be announced.

CANCELED: Semi-Toned, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

April 19

CANCELED: Civic Symphony of Green Bay, “April in the Aire” at St. Norbert College.

April 20

CANCELED: Allouez Village Band at Meyer Theatre.

April 25

POSTPONED: Reba McEntire, at Resch Center, to July 31.