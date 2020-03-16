1  of  15
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Performance events affected by coronavirus in Northeastern Wisconsin

Many cancellations and postponements

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Here is an overview of performance events canceled or postponed so far in Northeastern Wisconsin. Watch for updates.

March 12

CANCELED: Joe Bonamassa at Weidner Center, rescheduling uncertain.

March 13

POSTPONED: Rend Collective at Weidner Center, to date to be announced.

March 14

CANCELED: The New York Tenors with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra, at Fox Cities PAC.

POSTPONED: Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra, “Flight,” to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, for Brown County Civic Music Association, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: “The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!” at Ashwaubenon PAC, to Oct. 10.

March 15

CANCELED: St. Norbert College Youth Symphony Orchestra, at Weidner Center.

March 16

CANCELED: Allouez Village Band at Meyer Theatre.

March 19

POSTPONED: The Dance Company, “The Little Mermaid,” March 19-22, St. Norbert College, to June 25-28.

POSTPONED: Kathleen Madigan, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: “Jazz at the Trout” with Reggie and Mardra Thomas, at Trout Art Museum, Appleton, to date to be announced.

SUSPENDED: Gaelic Storm, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

March 20

POSTPONED: Dudley Birder Chorale, “Mozart Masterworks,” at Weidner Center, to Sept. 25.

POSTPONED: “Celebrate Sinatra,” at Ashwaubenon PAC, to Oct. 22.

POSTPONED: “My Fair Lady,” March 20-22, 27-29, by Abrams Spotlight Productions, to dates to be announced.

CANCELED: “Masters of Silent Comedy,” at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

POSTPONED: “The Thugs,” by Isadoora Theatre Company, Sturgeon Bay, March 20-22, 27-28, to dates to be announced.

SUSPENDED: Farewell Angelina, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

March 21

POSTPONED: “Feelin’ Groovy,” at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to Oct. 20.

SUSPENDED: Winnebagoland Barbershop Chorus, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

March 26

POSTPONED: “Life in the Theatre,” March 26-April 26, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to Oct. 29-Nov. 29.

March 27

POSTPONED: “Broadway Princess Party,” at Weidner Center, to date to be announced.

March 29

CANCELED: UW Varsity Band, at Weidner Center.

CANCELED: “Llama Llama Red Pajama Live,” at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

POSTPONED: “The Art of Polka,” at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to date to be announced.

March 30

CANCELED: St. Norbert Community Band, at St. Norbert College.

April 4

POSTPONED: FanFAIRE at The Grand Oshkosh, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: Bill Engval at Ashwaubenon PAC, to Nov. 7.

POSTPONED: “Postmodern Jukbox,” at Weill Center, Sheboygan, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: “Monster Jam,” April 4-5, at Resch Center, to Aug. 22-23.

April 5

POSTPONED: The Wisconsin Singers, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: Alice Cooper, at Fox Cities PAC, to date to be announced.

April 12

POSTPONED: Cher, at Resch Center, to Sept. 22.

April 17

CANCELED: Semi-Toned, at Ashwaubenon PAC.

April 18

POSTPONED: Washington Saxophone Quartet, for Brown County Civic Music Association, to date to be announced.

CANCELED: Semi-Toned, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

April 19

CANCELED: Civic Symphony of Green Bay, “April in the Aire” at St. Norbert College.

April 20

CANCELED: Allouez Village Band at Meyer Theatre.

April 25

POSTPONED: Reba McEntire, at Resch Center, to July 31.

