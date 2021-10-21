GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the region are not taking place this year, and many are presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,600 public productions and at least 5,092 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to schedule performances with limited audience capacity, with a few requiring proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Kathleen Madigan: Do You Have Any Ranch?” at 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Info: meyertheatre.org. Career highlights: More than 40 late-night TV appearances to riding around with Jerry Seinfeld in “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: The Scared Scriptless Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Info: cccshows.org. Audience participation is the heart of the show.

– In Fond du Lac, Impact Theatre Company will present “Heathers: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23 and 2 p.m. Oct. 24 in Goodrich Little Theatre. Info: hometowntickets.com/impact. The theater company is new on the scene. The show is a rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy, based on the 1989 film of the same name written by Daniel Waters. Along with being a high-energy dark comedy, the show opens conversations about bullying, teen suicide, sexual assault and school violence. Impact Theatre Company’s stated goal is to give “a voice to all groups of people through fearless theater.”

– In Kaukauna, Kaukauna Community Players will present Laura Eason’s “The Undeniable Sound of Right Now” at 7 p.m. Oct. 21-23 at The Historic Vaudette. Info: kaukaunacommunityplayers.org. According to the website: Director Claire Schmidt will lead a cast in a reader’s theater presentation. The story is set in 1992 Chicago. Hank is struggling to keep his legendary rock club going amid changing times and changing tastes. When his beloved daughter, Lena, starts dating a rising star DJ, Hank must contend with the destructive power of the Next Big Thing. The show “brings to hilarious and heartbreaking life the moment in popular culture when Kurt and Courtney ruled, but Moby was just around the corner.”

– In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena will host “George Lopez – OMG HI Comedy Tour 2021” at 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host “Maybe, Might, Someday Starring Elizabeth McMonagle” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Info: birderonbroadway.org. The De Pere native and Broadway-adjacent singer/actor revisits some of her favorite roles and dreams of roles yet to come. McMonagle has performed Off-Broadway and many regional theaters starring in such roles as Eponine (“Les Miserables”), Narrator (“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”), Lizzie Fields (“Baby”) and Fanny Brice (“Funny Girl”). She traveled across in national tours as Hodel in “Fiddler on the Roof” and Belle in “A Christmas Carol.”

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Water Street Dance Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Info: weillcenter.com. Founded in 2019 by artistic director Morgan Williams, the troupe “is a contemporary repertory dance company created on the foundations of authenticity, collaborations and innovations.” It blends modern dance (hip hop, dubstep) with classic dance (ballet, tap).

– In De Pere, The Green Room will host ComedyCity in “Wisconsin Tipsy History” at 9:45 p.m. Oct. 22. Info: thegreenroomonline.org. According to a message to patrons: ComedyCity improvisers take turns narrating various stories about Wisconsin. Those narrations are then played out on stage by the other performers who are hearing the story for the very first time. “The Wisconsin twist is that players might have consumed an old-fashioned or three before they take the stage. Some of these stories may be well known while others might teach you something new. It likely won’t matter because, as the show goes on, the details become a bit hazier and much more inaccurate.” The French fur trade, the Milwaukee bridge war and the Hodag of Rhinelander are fair game for the “Tipsy Historians.”

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “The Jake and Tanner Experience” at 8 p.m. Oct. 22-23. Info: meyertheatre.org. The two are performing their not-for-broadcast show of bits, interactive games and audience participation.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the nationally touring “Wicked” Oct. 27-Nov. 14. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theater Company will present its STC Studio Players in “The Edgar Allen Poe Afterlife Radio Show” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-30 (Saturday tickets no longer available) on the main stage of Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School. Info: stcshows.org. The stories are billed as suitable for the entire family. Stories include “The Cask of Amontillado” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Directing this cast is Sam Jessup: David Quinn as Edgar Allen Poe, Duncan Doherty as Cat, Mike Clawson as Announcer and Foley Artist, Erin Koeppen as Taylor, Carey Raenke as Miss Terious and Madeline, Aaron Covey as Forunato and Roderick, Kim Koeppen as Devin and Valerie Hoffman as Officer and Montresor.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Theatre Arts will present the Anthony Clarvoe drama “The Living” at 8 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and 3 p.m. Oct. 30 in Stansbury Theatre on campus. The campus is closed to the public until further notice. Set during the 1665 bubonic plague in London, Clarvoe’s 1993 play “was a poignant and timely metaphor of the HIV/AIDS crisis. Our experience with COVID-19 brings new insight into this challenging and hopeful play about resignation and resilience during the grips of a pandemic.”

ENDING

– Kiel, Let Me Be Frank Productions will complete its run of “Frank’s Family Feud” (my review) at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 in Kiel Performing Arts Center. Info: Facebook.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will complete its performances of the Somalia Seaton play “Red” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23 in University Theatre in Theatre Hall on campus. Info: weidnercenter.com.

ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will resume performances of the musical “Fun Home” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-23; 2 p.m. Oct. 24; and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-30. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present “Halloween Magic Show” at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. Info: montysmagic.com. Shows are present by Monty Witt and other magicians in his company.

– In Sturgeon Bay, the newly rebuilt and renamed Third Avenue PlayWorks will continue performances of “Gutenberg! The Musical!” (my review) to Oct. 31 (7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday). Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater continues its performances of the Paul Libman/Dave Hudson musical “Naked Radio” (my review) in Gould Theater to Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, except 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Info: northernskytheater.com.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Open Mic” at 6 p.m. Oct. 21. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Neal McCoy at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host The Four Tops at 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present its Autumn Choral Concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host “Heartbreak Tonight – A Tribute to the Eagles” (a Brown County Sheriff’s Association fundraiser) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Menasha, UW Fox Cities-Fox Valley Concert Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in Perry Hall of the Communications Arts Building of the UW-Oshkosh, Fox Valley Campus. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show” at 8 p.m. Oct. 22. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Choirs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 in Music Hall of the Arts & Communications Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host The Silhouettes at 3 p.m. Oct. 23. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host The Docksiders at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Stone Temple Pilots with Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown at 8 p.m. Oct. 22. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Lauren Daigle World Tour”with The War and Treaty at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show” at 8 p.m. Oct. 23. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Bands at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 in Music Hall of the Arts & Communications Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host In This Moment and Black Veil Brides at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host Straight No Chaser at 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Symphony Orchestra in a celebration of UW-Oshkosh’s sesquicentennial year at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in Titan Underground in Reeve Union. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present Music Series Concert: Tuvergen Band at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 in Memorial Chapel. The campus is closed to the public, but the concert will be livestreamed. Info: https://www.lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office/tickets.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host The Lacs with Demon Jones & Dusty Leigh at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “The Oak Ridge Boys Elvira 40 Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Info: meyertheatre.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Gordon Lightfoot, Oct. 28, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to June 19, 2022.