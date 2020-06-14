Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Personal notes with Seong-Kyung Graham of Green Bay, Part 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Stepping back, it would seem to be interesting being Seong-Kyung Graham, growing up in Seoul, Korea, and now standing in front of a group of 60 or so people from many walks of life who largely grew up in the northern part of the United States to lead them playing music as old as centuries and as new as today.

“You know, I grew up in a very big city, a very busy and big city. But I think I was drawn to a little bit less busy place in the Midwest. I don’t think I can live anymore in a big city like New York or Chicago or L.A. I feel much more comfortable in the Midwest. I guess I don’t like that competitiveness of the city life.

“So I’m much more comfortable in the middle-size city like Green Bay. I can relate to a lot of people. I like people from, as you say, all walks of life.

“Yes, it’s about performance, but it’s not exactly about performance. It’s about people.

“So I think I am in the right place. I don’t know what my future holds, but I’m happy to be right here.”

Seoul, Korea. (Financial Times)

Seong-Kyung Graham is asked if she thinks, were she in a larger city, would she get the kind of artistic freedom she has in Green Bay?

“I don’t know. What do you mean?”

One, look around, how many women conductors are there? Secondly, from what I see and what you say, you’re choosing the scale and the scope of the music, and it’s coming from you, and you are kind of free to do that.

“Yes, I like creativity. I guess that’s why I like the process of programming because every time it’s new. It’s not the same thing over and over and over. It’s always something new.

“Also, when I get up on the podium, I forget about me. I forget about my gender. I forget who I am. And sometimes I do, yes, I do pray to be humble because that’s very important. The music has to be the priority, not my individual presence.

“So sometimes, yes, I do, but most of the time I’m already in that stage that I don’t think about myself. I only focus on what I need to bring out of the players.

“I don’t know if I answered your question.”

I say, “It’s the answer that you gave.”

She laughed vigorously.

Seong-Kyung Graham was speaking by telephone from her home in Green Bay, the distancing caused by the coronavirus COVID-19.

“We had to cancel the April concert (which was to take place in Walter Theatre at St. Norbert College in De Pere). I was on my way to the first rehearsal, and it was canceled by the board, so I had to cancel at the first-rehearsal spot…

“The majority of the players live in Green Bay, but some live in Sturgeon Bay. A couple were driving when I called them. They said, ‘Oh, we just arrived in Green Bay,’ so I felt really bad. I tried to get to the people who were driving long distances. Some were driving from Marinette. I tried to get to them first, but they had left. One of them was about half way, and others were already in Green Bay.”

While the impact was immediate for all involved in that performance, the program titled “Spring is in the Aire” is in the save mode.

“Because it was specifically for the spring theme, it needs to be the April concert, so I’m looking at two years from now (because next season is already spoken for). We had a soloist from Lawrence University, Samantha George, and the opening piece was John-Francis Hennecken’s piece. He is a full-time teacher at St. Norbert College music department. I let them know that it will be scheduled for the future. Hopefully, we’ll be doing that two years from now.

“So far, we are preparing for the full season next year. We’ll see what happens as the summer goes. I am preparing as though we will have a full season. We start rehearsing right after the Labor Day Weekend, and then the first concert will be the beginning of October.

“It was a little bit depressing for me for a while, but we’ll see how things pan out. I think it goes for all the ensemble directors. That’s the difficult part because we have to deal with people who have to sit relatively close. I don’t know how we can solve that problem, but hopefully in the near future we have some solution.”

Concert notice. (Orchestra photo)

Seong-Kyung Graham has been with the Civic Symphony of Green Bay for 15 seasons. as conductor and artistic (or music) director – the person at the forefront of programming what the orchestra performs.

Her path to the podium was filled with twists, turns and humor.

“The music started very naturally because my mom loved music. She was a singer, and she just loved the classical music. So all her kids – except my brother – all my sisters and myself studied music very early on.

“We started with piano, except my second-oldest sister was rebellious and went to comic book stores instead. But she took cello lessons. Piano was not her thing, but she did cello and she majored in cello but went into a completely different field after graduation. She went into special education, so she’s a special education teacher.

“My oldest sister teaches composition. She majored in composition and went to Germany for her study. She teaches in university in Korea, as did my brother-in-law, who is retired now.

“My other sister who is right next to me played the violin but didn’t pursue that as her career. She was a political science major, and she’s working in the business world.”

So classical music was part of the family atmosphere.

“My mom’s dream was making a piano trio in the family – one play the cello, one play the violin and my oldest sister play the piano.

“I grew up singing, so I don’t know why she didn’t push me to take violin lessons or viola lessons. That would have been very helpful. But I played the piano, and singing was my main thing until I changed my direction.”

Classical music is not the traditional music of Korea, correct?

“No, but a lot of enthusiastic parents push their kids to take piano lessons. So a lot of families actually have pianos at home, which is not that common probably here. Nowadays you can buy electric pianos, so I guess that helps. Yes, the traditional Korean music is completely different. There are some people who inherit that and learn it. But since the society became westernized, I think we got into classical music.”

What is the history of classical music in Korea?

“I think it all originated from missionaries. Christianity was not the basic religion in Korea. It was Buddhism. When the missionaries came in the early 20th century, it came along with Christian music – hymns as well as sacred music. That motivated western music and classical music – more the classical music.

“I went to art high school in Seoul, Korea. It was pretty competitive and prestigious. But when I got into high school, I realized, ‘Oh my goodness, there are a lot of other people who are talented.’ My confidence level went down after realizing that. There were just incredible musicians in that high school. Kids were practicing seven-eight hours, especially piano players.

“We had regular classes just like any other high school, from 8 to 4. So what kids do, especially piano and string players, is get up very early, practice before going to school, and after school they practice for hours. I mean, that’s how intense it was.

“I was a voice major. Singers are not that – how can I say – enthusiastic, so they were lagging behind. You know, we can’t practice seven-eight hours. Probably an hour, two hours max.

“The keyboard players had the least amount of time to study, technically, but they were the smartest. So we joked that there was some kind of nerve connected to their brain that they’re so smart. But incredible, incredible talented musicians.”

Were there women conductors in Korea for her to emulate?

“Not when I left. I think by now, yes, there are women conductors. But back then, no, it was a male-dominated career. And still it is, but there are female conductors.”

How did her coming to the United States to study come to be?

Sungshin Women’s University in Seoul. (University photo)

“I got my bachelor’s degree in voice (Sungshin Women’s University), and I didn’t know what to do. I think deep down in my heart that I knew that I couldn’t make my voice as a career. I didn’t have that confidence.

“My mother wanted so bad for her kids to go outside and study and get a doctoral degree and come back to Korea and live with her forever. That was her dream.

“Since I didn’t know what I had to do in my future, I could have gone along with it. And so I applied to several schools and got accepted on the condition that I would have to do an in-person audition in the U.S. One of the schools was the University of North Texas.

“I applied to other schools as well, got accepted, but I wanted to go someplace where I didn’t know anyone and where it was foreign to me and start all over. In other places where I was accepted, I had some friends, but I thought, ‘Well, I think I’m going to go to Texas.’ I didn’t know anyone there, and so I guess it was more of the independence for me.

“In Korea, until we get married, we can’t afford to live independently. So it was way over time that I needed to be independent from my parents. So I decided to come to Texas, and actually I fit in really, really well. I made lots of friends, and that was how I how I learned to speak English much faster than anybody else. I kind of surprised myself that I could be social. I was a timid and reserved person when I was young, and I still am a little bit, but I guess I learned to be social and to be independent. I was proud of that.

“I worked on campus after I graduated. When I came, I had to audition in person, and I blanked out in the middle of my singing. I couldn’t remember my next line. I was thinking, ‘What’s the next line,’ and then everything went just black. So, of course, I didn’t pass. So I waited another six months to take it again, and I thought I did okay, but they didn’t pass me, so I had to change my major from voice to something else.

“My minor was choral conducting, not because I wanted to become a conductor but because my friends told me, ‘Oh, it’s easy to get credit.’ No offense to conductors, but… (she laughed). So I thought, ‘Easy is good, so I’ll take that.’

“So that was my minor. But I like the performance. So I decided to switch my major and minor, so I became a conducting major of choral conducting at that time and minored in voice. And I did okay, actually. But still I didn’t know if that was my path. When I don’t know what to do, I go to school. So I became a professional student.

“So I applied to schools for a doctoral degree, and one was the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. I got accepted, but I didn’t get an assistantship, which was very important for me to afford. So I waited a year, and they said, ‘We now have an assistant position.’ So I came to the University of Illinois to do a doctorate degree, and the second semester of my stay there I met the new orchestra conductor who just came at the same time as I did. He just changed my life upside down.

“I took his class because my friends said, ‘There’s a really, really fabulous orchestra director, and you should take it.’ And it was my requirement for one semester as a choral conducting major. I end up taking four semesters, and my teacher actually had to push me out. ‘I have other students I have to take care of. You cannot take this class anymore. You’ve taken it way too many semesters. I’ll give you private lessons. How about that? So can you not take?’

“So I did the fourth semester of class. I mean, I just loved that class. I couldn’t wait to be in that class every week. It was just absolutely joy. So that’s when I knew this is what I was meant to be doing.”

Seong-Kyung Graham came to a whole new country and learned a whole new language in a place with a Texas accent.

“It was completely different. When I arrived at the airport, there was no high rise like in Seoul. Everything is pretty much flat. They think it’s hilly, but it is flat.

“I loved it. I loved the heat. I was near Dallas, so it was not that humid like Houston. It was bearable. So I had a good time, it being completely different. I feel like my life started there as an adult.”

After Illinois, she went to Cincinnati.

“I actually wanted to stay in Illinois with the same teacher, but he didn’t give me an assistantship. I actually didn’t finish my degree in Illinois. I finished course work. My mother said I will attend to get the degree.

“So I studied, and I did take the qualifying exam, and I didn’t pass. But that gave me so much relief and I was so happy I didn’t pass because then I didn’t have to write a dissertation and all that stuff that I didn’t have my heart in. I wanted to do another master’s degree there, but my orchestra teacher didn’t give me the assistantship, so I had to go elsewhere. That’s when I went to the University of Cincinnati. I think it was meant to be because I met my husband there. (She chuckled).

“So after Cincinnati, at the end of that, applied for an assistantship at Lawrence University as the assistant conductor for the symphony there. I got the job, and that’s how I came to Wisconsin. And so my life as an orchestra conductor started from then on…”

“I think God has a way guiding me or guiding people to the direction that’s meant to be. I was at Lawrence University. I had a three-year contract. At the end of the contract, there were some problems between myself and the main conductor, and I was let go before finishing three years. Actually, in the conservatory, other teachers who supported me wanted to help me out. So they got me a job a Ripon College as the orchestra director.

“So I was looking for jobs. I applied at Pilgrim Congregational Church as the choir director (today she’s at Union Congregational) and a choir member of that church had a connection with Civic Symphony of Green Bay. At that time, it was Green Bay Civic Symphony. He got my resume and handed it to the board of the Civic Symphony because they were looking for a conductor after Pat Miles. They were going through the search.

“So I was at the right time, I think. So I applied. I did my audition, did the concert, and got the job. That’s how I became the artistic director.”

Orchestra in Meyer Theatre. (Sofia Imagery)

At the time, the Green Bay Symphony Orchestra existed, with the Civic Symphony playing at the same time. But then the Green Bay Symphony Orchestra got into financial problems and collapsed. Then suddenly there was the just the Civic Symphony. Did anything change for the organization with the collapse of the Green Bay Symphony Orchestra?

“Not really. We were hoping that it would, but not really. I think there’s a perception of Civic Symphony being amateur, not being professional. So people who were going to the Green Bay Symphony Orchestra concerts didn’t turn around and come our concerts…

“So it didn’t make a lot of difference. And I think, although we are amateur and a volunteer orchestra, I can proudly say this is one of the top community orchestras in the nation. I mean, I’ve seen other states’ community orchestras, and their level is not as high, and I am very proud of Civic Symphony of Green Bay, how well they play.”

Tomorrow: Seong-Kyung Graham explores her five favorite concerts of the Civic Symphony of Green Bay and her thoughts on making music three dimensional.