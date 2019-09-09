Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Play version of Louisa May Alcott’s famed ‘Little Women’ set in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)

Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay starting this week will present seven performances of “Little Women”adapted by Peter Clapham from the novel by Louisa May Alcott.

Performances in Neil J. and Mary Webb Theatre in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College are at 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 14, 2 p.m. Sept. 15, 7 p.m. Sept. 19-21. Info: snc.edu/tickets and evergreentheater.org.

Of note on the season, evening performances are being moved up a half-hour to 7 p.m., and a 2 p.m. matinee has been added to the first Saturday of a run.

For “Little Women,” two added events are scheduled. A post-show discussion will take place Saturday Sept. 14, after the 2 p.m. matinee with Sarah Wadsworth, Ph.D, and Jill Fuller, members of the Louisa May Alcott Society. Thursday, Sept. 19, a preshow talk starts at 6:30 p.m. Rebecca Nesvet, associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

The play follows one year in the lives of the March girls – Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy – with their minister father away in the Civil War. The family, headed by the beloved Marmee, must struggle to make ends meet, with the help of their kind and wealthy neighbor, Mr. Laurence, and his high-spirited grandson Laurie.

Directing is Rochelle Van Erem, with Sara Yach as assistant director.

In the cast are Ava Jo Brown, Lucas Brunette, Dana Cordry, Brady DeGroot, Aubrey Duncan, Madelyn Glosny, Katie Guzek, Azure Hall, Jason Mencheski, Anna Morozov and Vance Toivonen.

“Little Women” is the best-known of the writings of Louisa May Alcott, who was raised in New England in the mid-1800s. The novel, published in 1868, is set in the Alcott family home in Massachusetts and is loosely based on Louisa May Alcott’s childhood experiences with her three sisters.

The family suffered financial problems, and Louisa May Alcott worked to help support the family from and early age while she sought an outlet in writing – which was met with success during her lifetime (to 1888) and ever since.