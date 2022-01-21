STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue PlayWorks will present its seventh annual Play Reading Festival over two weekends in February. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org.

According to a press release: The readings will be performed live and in-person in the company’s Kane Theatre, 239 N. 3rd Ave.

The readings are free and open to the public, with donations welcome.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination and a photo ID and wear a mask while in the building.

The readings start at 7 p.m.

The lineup:

+ “Dairyland” by Heidi Armbruster – Feb. 4.

Directing a cast to be announced is Jacob Jenssen, artistic director of Third Avenue PlayWorks.

Snapshot: Allie, a food writer in New York City, is determined to find authenticity in a world of internet dating, baby shower crafting and journalistic in-fighting. But when she takes on the Local Food Movement, she finds herself on the wrong side of an epic food fight. When she escapes to her father’s dairy farm in Wisconsin, she meets a cow named Patches, who promises to show her the way home.

Heidi Armbruster is a New York and Wisconsin-based theater artist dedicated to creating new work and discovering new approaches to classical literature and theater. She is a founding member and co-curator of Dorset Theater Festival’s Women Artists Writing, a group dedicated to supporting actresses who are writing and cultivating the emergence of diverse theatrical voices. Her work includes “Mrs. Christie,” “Murder Girl,” “Every Good Girl Deserves Fun (and other misremembered things),” “Where the I Divides,” “Purgatory,” “Red Bull Shorts Anthology” and “Miss Angela’s Legitimate Home for Women Living in Sin.”

+ “Betrayal” by Harold Pinter – Feb. 5.

Michael Wright directs this cast: Cassandra Bissell (Emma), Neil Brookshire (Jerry), Ryan Schabach (Robert) and Dan Klarer (Stage Directions/Waiter).

Snapshot: The play is a sharp look into the nature of romantic relationships. It starts in 1977 when long time lovers Jerry and Emma meet after her marriage to her husband Robert dissolves, and then backtracks to 1968 when their affair first began. As the years spin backwards, a complex web of secrets about the trio emerges and calls into question the nature of their intimacy – as friends, as partners, as spouses. “A play about love, lust, and time, ‘Betrayal ‘poetically explores the rift between memory and reality.

Harold Pinter was born in Hackney, London in 1930. He lived with Antonia Fraser from 1975 until his death on Christmas Eve 2008. Winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, Pinter was lauded throughout his life as one of the greatest living playwrights, who had a revolutionary impact on how theater was written and performed, and who it represented on stage. An establishment agitator who challenged injustice, he became as famous for his political interventions as for his writing later in his life. His genius was recognized within his lifetime as a recipient of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2005, the Companion of Honor for services to Literature, the Legion D’Honneur, the European Theatre Prize, the Laurence Olivier Award and the Moliere D’Honneur for lifetime achievement. In 1999, he was made a Companion of Literature by the Royal Society of Literature, in addition to 18 other honorary degrees. After working as an actor under the stage name David Baron, Pinter went on to be a theatrical playwright, director, screenwriter and actor. He wrote his first play, “The Room,” in 1957. From there, he wrote 29 more plays, including “The Birthday Party,” “The Hothouse,” “The Caretaker,” “The Homecoming,” “Old Times,” “No Man’s Land” and “Betrayal.” Pinter directed 27 theater productions including James Joyce’s “Exiles,” David Mamet’s “Oleanna,” seven plays by Simon Gray and scores of his own plays including his last, “Celebration,” paired with his first, “The Room,” at The Almeida Theatre, London, in the spring 2000. In film, he wrote 21 screenplays, including “The Pumpkin Eater,” “The Servant,” “The Go-Between,” “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” and “Sleuth.” He continued to act under his own name on stage and screen. He last acted two years before his death in 2006, when he appeared in Beckett’s Krapp’s “Last Tape” at the Royal Court Theatre.

+ “Mrs. Harrison” by R Eric Thomas – Feb. 19.

Mikael Burke directs a cast to be determined.

Snapshot: Two women, one story: At their 10-year college reunion, Aisha and Holly meet by chance. Is this the first time or has it just been a long time? They can’t agree. Aisha is a black, successful playwright; she’s on the cover of the alumni magazine. Holly is a white, struggling stand-up comedian; she’s here for the free drinks. Aisha’s most successful play bears a striking resemblance to a tragic event in Holly’s life. Is it a coincidence or is it theft? As a rainstorm interrupts the outdoor reunion, they find themselves trapped inside, together. They both have a story that they’ve been telling themselves about what happened all those years ago and they’re both willing to fight for the truth in the present.

+ “The Last Match” by Anna Ziegler – Feb. 20.

Nicole Ricciardi directs a cast to be determined. Snapshot: Played out under the bright lights of the US Open semifinals, “The Last Match” pits rising Russian star Sergei Sergeyev against American great Tim Porter in an epic showdown that follows two tennis titans through pivotal moments in their lives both on and off the court. “This gripping, fast-paced story captures the intense world of competitive sports, and human rivalry, and what it means to want something – and the lengths we will go to in order to feel relevant, important and young.”