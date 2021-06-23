GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Allouez Village Band is no more in name, among other significant changes.

The community band has been a popular draw since its start 40 years ago under the direction of Robert Seering, with Mike Ajango successfully following it his footsteps.

Most concerts in recent years have been held at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay. Ahead, venues will spread a bit with the name change to AVB Community Band. New website: avbcommunityband.org.

Brett Hussin, band manager, detailed plans in a message to patrons.

“The new name reflects the fact that the band has members from all over the Northeast Wisconsin area and not just Allouez,” Hussin says. “The band has also moved our ‘home base’ out of Allouez since the village sold the Community Center where we kept our equipment and music. It’s been a major transition for us and will definitely increase our expenses, but we’re confident that our audience and business partners will step up to help us out.

“Second, we’ve move most of our concerts to the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center. The center is specifically designed for musical groups, and you will be impressed with the acoustics there. Parking is also more convenient, and the theater has better accommodations for people with physical limitations.

“We will still be having one concert at the Meyer Theatre, due to a scheduling conflict, and our December concert will be at the Weidner Center to accommodate the larger audience. In February, we are going to feature our Big Band at a special concert and dance at Riverside Ballroom.

“Our overall theme for the season is ‘Rebirth! Renew! Rejoice.’ ‘Rebirth” resonates for several reasons. Coming back from a pandemic is part of that. However, last fall the Village of Allouez decided to sell the Community Center which resulted in us having to find a new place to store our equipment and music. Now, we are an independent organization that’s no longer associated with the village, and our new name reflects that. We’ve rebranded ourselves as the ‘AVB Community Band.’ ‘Renew’ simply means that we are very excited to renew the special bond we have with our audience. Finally, after enduring the many challenges of the past 18 months, we can ‘Rejoice’ that we are getting back together to enjoy music and good times with our friends.”

The schedule for the 2021-2022 season:

+ Monday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.: “Champions All” – Ashwaubenon PAC.

+ Monday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.: “Of Dreams and Nightmares” – Ashwaubenon PAC.

+ Monday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.: “United We Stand” – Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ Monday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.: “Christmas with our Friends: A Weidner Wonderland” – Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ Sunday, Feb. 13, 2 p.m.: “Big Band Bash” – Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay.

+ Monday, March 21, 7 p.m.: “Highlights and Lowlands” – Ashwaubenon PAC.

+ Tuesday, April 19, 7 p.m.: “Oldies but Goodies” – Ashwaubenon PAC. This is a Tuesday concert.

+ Monday, May 16, 7 p.m.: “You’ve Got to be Kidding” – Ashwaubenon PAC.

Hussin notes, “We’re in the process of finding concert sponsors. I’m still looking for someone to sponsor our October concert.” Info: brent.hussin@AVBCommunityBand.org.