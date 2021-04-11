GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: 'Pulaski Wedding' reunion – flashy singing amid potholes of married life

Opening scene of Let Me Be Frank Productions' "My Big Fat Pulaski Wedding: 10 Year Reunion," April 2, 2021.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions has another of its comical musicals running in downtown Green Bay.

This one has great singing and is a bit serious.

But for sure, there is fun to be had in Pulaski with or without polkas.

In “My Big Fat Pulaski Wedding: 10 Year Reunion,” the wedding couple of Frank and Amy are a decade down the road, and they have bumped through plenty of potholes.

Reunion stories tend to run into the holes in the rode of life, and this one seems to be influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But angst is the grist for the mill of songwriters.

Most of this show’s songs are from the ’80s, which had a super supply of female singers who could soar.

Frank’s also has female singers who reach for the sky with big voices – Lisa Borley, Sarah Galati and Amy Riemer.

The three let fly in high-octane production songs.

Frank’s shows are always filled with showcases in which solos are more than solos with the troupe’s splashy band and light displays and bits of dancing.

One of the fun parts of this show is where the guys are together and thinking, which is a la-la land of philosophy.

Co-writer Pat Hibbard has a knack for warping words in just the right cosmic way.

The other writer, Frank Hermans, weaves a storyline that includes his wife (Amy Riemer), one of his sons (Blake) and his mother.

Karen Coppersmith, Frank’s mother, is presented with special care by the company in a sweet and gentle Anne Murray song.

The show runs live and in-person with COVID-19 masking and other protocols to April 17 at the Meyer Theatre. (My review). Info: meyertheatre.org.

The original “My Big Fat Pulaski Wedding” in February 2011 had completely different songs. Returnees from that production are Frank Hermans, Amy Riemer, Karen Coppersmith, Pat Hibbard, Tom Verbrick, Lisa Borley (Lisa Andre back then), Dennis Panneck and Tony Pilz.

New to this production are Andrew Klaus, Sarah Galati and Paul Evansen (who had two stints with WFRV as anchor/reporter).

