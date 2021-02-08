GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For a second time, Green Bay Community Theater this week will revisit a production from its recent past with a presentation online.

The on-demand offering of Joe Simonelli’s “With This Ring” will be available only Feb. 11-14. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

The story follows the journey of a wedding ring through the love stories of four couples over the course of almost a century.

The couples in the 2019 production are portrayed by (1917) Ian Wisneski and Rachel Ziolkowski, (1967) Kristen Bustrak and Justin Gulmire, (1984) Kathy Treankler and Bill Sergott and (2007) Leah VanLaanen and Robert Gagnon.

Direction is by Dave Zochert.

Viewing is free (donations appreciated) anytime on Feb. 11, 12, 13 or 14. The running time is 1½ hours.

The theater’s website includes information on other “Off-Stage Season” productions and directions to find “With This Ring” by way of the Broadway on Demand site.

Also planned is a talkback Feb. 18 to discuss the production with the cast and director.

“We look forward to when we can welcome you back to our theater and hope these love stories brighten your day,” the theater’s website says.