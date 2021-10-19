DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will present five concerts in four locations for its 47th season. Info: snc.edu/birderchorale.

According to a press release and websites: Named for its dynamic founder, the 150-voice mixed chorus draws its members from Northeastern Wisconsin. Dudley Birder retired in 2018 after 44 years. He is succeeded as artistic director and conductor Kent Paulsen, his long-time assistant.

The 2021-2022 concerts:

+ “Songs of Healing and Hope,” 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Walter Theatre in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College, De Pere. Featured are such selections as “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “Hope for Resolution” and “Requiem for the Living” as the chorale focuses on introspective pieces for a live audience, with a livestream option available for persons with COVID-19 concerns.

+ “Christmas with the Chorale,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Ashwaubenon.

Featured are sacred Christmas selections.

No tickets necessary. Donations will be accepted at the door.

+ “Holiday Pops,” 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

For one performance only, “Green Bay’s biggest holiday musical celebration” will be presented by the Dudley Birder Chorale, Holiday Pops Orchestra, children of Birder Studio of Performing Arts and ballet dancers of Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization.

+ “Choral Masterworks,” April 5 at Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

The program is to be announced.

The concert is made possible in part by the Robert G. and Carol B. Bush Fund for High School Vocal Music. The concert will also feature several area high school choirs joining the chorale to perform.



+ “Sing Is in the Air,” May 6 and 7 at Walter Theatre in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College, De Pere.

The program is to be announced.

Tickets for “Songs of Healing and Hope” are on sale at snc.edu/birderchorale. Tickets for “Holiday Pops” are on sale through TicketStar, with a link found at snc.edu/birderchorale. Tickets for “Choral Masterworks” and “Sing is in the Air” will be available in 2022.