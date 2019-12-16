Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘A Tuna Christmas’ hauls in the humor in Sturgeon Bay

Pesky blue jays better watch out for pot shots by Dixie Deberry (Alan Kopischke, left) and Aunt Pearl Burras (Noah Simon) in a scene from “A Tuna Christmas” presented by Third Avenue Playhouse. (Heidi Hodges)

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Everything is a sendup, a tease, a joke, a sizzling pan of deadpan humor spattering laughs all over.

Take the line, “I am a professional.” It is said in exasperation by the director of a small-town Texas production of “A Christmas Carol” by “Charlie” Dickens. Puffed with self-importance, director Joe Bob Lipsey follows up with, “I have been to Waco.”

As if Waco, Texas, is a mecca of theater…

It is from Tuna, Texas, all of 201 households.

Joe Bob Lipsey faces cast catastrophes, an unpaid electrical bill and the sharp eye of the Smut Snatchers. A committee of town folk plans to red flag dirty words in “A Christmas Carol.” Dirty words? “A Christmas Carol”? Yes, a member figures “merry gentlemen” has to be code for something or other.

There is more to the humor around “I am a professional.” If there is such a thing, reverse irony is at play because the actor saying it is basically a life member of professional theater, as is his acting colleague, as is their director.

That is to say that “A Tuna Christmas” as presented by Third Avenue Playhouse is total-tease comedy delivered with expertise. Laughs abound.

Created and finessed by Ed Howard, Joe Sears and Jaston Williams, the thing mocks the mockable. A Ku Klux Klan Christmas display? I mean, come on! A prayer vigil for the football coach to help him pass his teaching competency test on his third try? Whoo! A used firearms seller who warns, “It’s dangerous to ride unarmed in a one-horse open sleigh”? Yeow!

And so it goes and goes in “A Tuna Christmas,” with added layers coming from 22 off-the-wall characters portrayed by two actors.

There is one brief scene in which the significance of the season is taken slightly seriously, but humor otherwise gushes.

The treat is seeing actors Alan Kopischke and Noah Simon collaborate with director Robert Boles in the headlong rollercoaster of satire.

“A Tuna Christmas” is a sequel to the snarkier “Greater Tuna.” Some characters appear in both, notably the guys whose morning show on OKKK Radio informs listeners of everything the tiny fictional town needs to know. “A Tuna Christmas” breaks off into stories set in homes, a store and a café.

Picking one character of each:

+ Bertha Bumiller by Noah Simon. Bertha has terrible twins, a husband who is philandering and a son on the cusp of getting a reprieve from reform school.

+ Didi Snavely by Alan Kopischke. Didi decorates her Christmas tree with boxes of bullets and weaponry, sharp or shootable. She hacks continuously through her chain smoking. Her boozy husband sees UFOs.

Situations become comical in the vivid costuming, wigs and make-up; in the inflections, accents and bits of timing; in pantomimed action with cups, plates and such; in snap-of-the-finger changes in characters/characterization; in all the wry lines that are delivered in feigned seriousness; and in the teamwork of two astute actors playing their roles in a kind of comedic ballet.

The play picks some of the extremes in society – probably offending the easily offended – as it plays with words and situations.

One-liners and gags blow around like the script is an overloaded hay wagon.

Even one of the crew gets involved. Each time he puts up another Christmas tree and plugs in its lights, Kevin Gossen takes a bow… and gets applause. Sunday afternoon’s audience was so into the bows that eventually it applauded him before he did his deed.

A simple takeaway on Third Avenue Playhouse’s “A Tuna Christmas.” It is really funny.

***

Creative: Playwrights – Ed Howard, Joe Sears and Jaston Williams; director – Robert Boles; costume design – Jocelyn Barnes; production manager/lighting, sound design – James Balistereri; set design – James Valcq; master carpenter – Ed DiMaio; managing director – Amy Frank; co-artistic directors – Robert Boles, James Valcq

Cast:

+ Alan Kopischke as Arles Struvie, Didi Snavely, Petey Fisk, Jody Bumiller, Stanley Bumiller, Vera Carp, Dixie Deberry, Helen Bedd, Farley Burkhalter, Garland Poteet

+ Noah Simon as Thurston Wheelis, Elmer Watkins, Bertha Bumiller, R.R. Snavely, Aunt Pearl Givens, Ike Thompson, Intita Goodwin, Leonard Childers, Phoebe Burkhalter, Joe Bob Lipsey

Tuna Helpers: Dana Cordry, Kevin Gossen

Running time: Two hours, 10 minutes

Remaining performances: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-21; 2 p.m. Dec. 22; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27-28; 2 p.m. Dec. 29; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30-31

Info: thirdadvenueplayhouse.com

***

THE VENUE: The 84-seat Studio Theatre is located in Third Avenue Playhouse, 239 N. Third Ave., in downtown Sturgeon Bay. The space is tucked into the corner off the main theater of the playhouse. Entry is along a long hallway off the playhouse’s lobby. To the left on the hallway wall is a growing display of photos of past productions. Studio Theatre is a black-box theater; the walls, sloped floor and support beams are black. The permanent fold-down theater seats are of red fabric seats on red metal, wooden arms and curved wood backs with metal edging. The focus is the stage, which is rectangular and has no curtain. With the closeness of the audience to the stage, the aura is the audience is part of what is transpiring in the play. Co-artistic directors James Valcq and Robert Boles have operated the playhouse since 2011. The origins of Third Avenue Playhouse date to 1999. The playhouse previously was a movie theater, the Donna.