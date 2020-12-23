EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – In a weird way, the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has been a bonus for some performance organizations.

The bonuses are small in comparison with the year’s pains, agonies and financial losses, but they are pluses.

Birch Creek Music Performance Center of Door County has on its website – birchcreek.org – a one-hour concert featuring some of its faculty members.

It’s a fascinating variety hour. Musicians who know what they are doing perform appealing holiday fare in varied settings that include a marvelous performance hall and homes with fine recording setups.

Introductions from the brass quintet come with puns.

Finesse is all around.

Warmth glows throughout.

And ya gotta catch the seven versions of “Jingle Bells.”

Below is the program that includes my notes on what’s to hear and see.

The video is not the same as almost two months of live concerts in an atmospheric performance space in front of many listeners, but it’s loaded with personality.

Viewers get to know the musicians in ways they otherwise couldn’t.

***

Program: “A Very Special Virtual Christmas Concert”

+ “Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow,” African-American spiritual, arranged by Moore – Daniel Moore, program director and faculty ensemble director. Birch Creek Percussion

Gentle version of a spiritual, smooth versus rousing. Scene in background changes. Final scene is of Daniel Moore at a previous Christmas concert in Juniper Hall with a decorated tree.

+ “Midnight Noel” medley arranged by Mark Hayes: “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” and “The First Noel;” and separately “Silent Night,” Franz Xavor Gruber and Joseph Mohr – Cynthia Stiehl, vocals, Colin Welford, piano. Birch Creek Guest Artists.

Well-versed soprano presenting traditional renditions, with big close. Clear picture and sound (not always the case with location recordings). After the medley, a photograph from a previous Christmas concert.

+ “Carol of the Bells” by Leontovych/Wihousky, arranged by Price – Charles Schuchat (tuba), Thomas Stark (trombone), Matthew Lee (trumpet), Dave Inmon (trumpet, guest artist), Dan O’Connell, French horn. Birch Creek Symphony Brass.

Another location. Resounding space. Musicians socially distanced. Handsome sound befitting the intriguing look of the hall.

+ “Jingle Bells” arranged by Jodie DeSalvo “in the style of the classics” – Jodie DeSalvo, piano. Birch Creek Symphony.

Another space, akin to a classroom. First version, in the manner of the original: Like a romping polka. Second version: If Bach wrote “Jingle Bells” sounding “something like his ‘Minuet in G’” – cutely ornate. Third version: If Mozart wrote it – frills in left hand, muscle in right, then trading off. Fourth version: Beethoven’s turn – “sadder, more dramatic because Beethoven was deaf for a good part of his life… so he was pretty ticked off”… and wrote things in minor keys –sadder, somber, angry. Sound has powerful flourishes. Fifth version: Strauss’s turn – “It, of course, would be a waltz style” and a little bit of omp pa omp pa. Sixth version: Chopin – who “did a lot of things technically with the music.” Sound is dreamy. Seventh version: Tchaikovsky. Sound is large, firm, energetic.

Jodie DeSalvo finishes one of her interpretations of “Jingle Bells.” (Screenshot)

+ “O Come O Come Emmanuel” by Neale/Gounod, arranged by Price – Charles Schuchat (tuba), Thomas Stark (trombone), Matthew Lee (trumpet), Dave Inmon (trumpet, guest artist), Dan O’Connell, French horn. Birch Creek Symphony Brass.

Gives background… an 8th century plainsong chant. Embracing sound.

+ “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” by Gannon/Kent, arranged by Moore – Daniel Moore, program director and faculty ensemble director, with Peter Naughton, piano, faculty. Birch Creek Percussion.

Cozy rendition, starting on piano. Then light jazzy. Leisurely style. Location looks to be a rehearsal space with other instruments in the background.

+ “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella,” French carol, arranged by Moore – Daniel Moore, program director and faculty ensemble director. Birch Creek Percussion.

Multiple images, with Daniel Moore playing 10 or so different percussive instruments. He accompanies himself through a mastery of editing his musicianship. Clever. Closing photo of him performing for an in-person audience, previously.

+ “The Holly and the Ivy” by Chambers/Sidgwick, arranged by Price – Charles Schuchat (tuba), Thomas Stark (trombone), Matthew Lee (trumpet), Dave Inmon (trumpet, guest artist), Dan O’Connell, French horn. Birch Creek Symphony Brass.

View from handsome hall interspersed with scenes from previous holiday concerts. Sound is layers, relaxed aura.

+ “Home for the Holidays” by Kieren MacMillan/Jeremy Hutton and “Holiday Blues for My Baby” by Mardra Thomas/Reggie Thomas – Mardra Thomas (vocals) and Reggie Thomas (piano). Birch Creek Big Band Jazz.

Performing in home setting, including fireplace and laurel-decorated mantel. Microphone set to sight echo. Feel of music and style is like in a classy, intimate jazz club. Original has flavor of Chicago jazz/blues. Reggie improvises for a taste of jaunty fun. A unique couple.

+ “Lo, How a Rose E’re Blooming” by Praetorius, arranged by Kingston & Brahms – Charles Schuchat (tuba), Thomas Stark (trombone), Matthew Lee (trumpet), Dave Inmon (trumpet, guest artist), Dan O’Connell, French horn. Birch Creek Symphony Brass.

First, traditional version (noble), then a setting by Brahms (relaxed majesty).

Again, scenes from hall and previous concert. Work brings “a sense of calm in what has been a rather rough year.”

+ “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Martin/Blane, arranged by Katie Ernst – Katie Ernst (vocals and bass) and Dustin Laurenzi (saxophone, guest artist). Birch Creek Big Band Jazz.

Recorded in home setting in Chicago, with a modern art painting in the background. Casual tempo. Look of pleasure on countenance of Katie Ernst. Lyrics have a renewed meaning this year… “we’ll have to muddle through somehow.”

+ “Hallelujah Chorus” by Handel, arranged by Kingston – Charles Schuchat (tuba), Thomas Stark (trombone), Matthew Lee (trumpet), Dave Inmon (trumpet, guest artist), Dan O’Connell, French horn. Birch Creek Symphony Brass.

Handsome hall again. Sound dramatic, of course, builds in layers.