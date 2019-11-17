Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘And So We Walked’ dynamic in Green Bay

DeLanna Studi stars in her one-woman play, “And So We Walked: An Artist’s Journey Along the Trail of Tears” (University of North Carolina School of the Arts)

Shape changing, a lover, dreams with images and voices of grandmothers, a mysterious highway mishap, tribal politics and an actor’s veering life. Those are just a few elements in a play in a league of its own.

Part of the subtitle refers to the Trail of Tears from some of the cheerless pages of American history books.

Instead of being a preachy treatise, the play takes a personal approach.

DeLanna Studi tells her story – her background as an actress, as a woman with a white mother and a Cherokee father, as a person visited by dreams and otherworldly personas – as she and her father travel the 900 miles their ancestors were forced to walk.

“And So We Walked: An Artist’s Journey Along the Trail of Tears” is a phenomenal play that for four performances visited Fort Howard Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

DeLanna Studi is the sole performer. The play is two hours and 20 minutes of her telling family tales, recounting her childhood, unleashing personal and Cherokee history and changing characters and voices across sexes and ages and worlds, real or other.

Woven through are projections of places from history or today, of nature, of maps.

Sounds include those of nature, of Native American origin, of voices both imaginary and real.

The play is super-complex all over the place.

DeLanna Studi can speak in the cutesy voice of a little girl (her), the guy-guy voice of a male (her father, boyfriend, etc.), the crackling voice of elderly women (the grandmothers, etc.). She plays 20-plus roles.

DeLanna Studi’s family history includes a Cherokee branch who owned slaves.

The larger history includes deceit by a president (ignoring a Supreme Court decision) and by Cherokee against Cherokee.

DeLanna Studi is a committed walking conscience about the Trail of Tears, a reminder. She also is loaded with conflicts, which she reveals, including the professional actor’s life versus family wishes.

The play offers her perspectives along with those of her father, notably as they visit sites along the Trail of Tears and hear explanations of them from docents/guides/officials – all portrayed by DeLanna Studi in different voices, dialects and mannerisms.

From its origins to its execution, this is a remarkable play.

Performer in multiple voices/characters: DeLanna Studi

Running time: Two hours, 20 minutes

