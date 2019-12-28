Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ in Fish Creek blends new, familiar

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Northern Sky Theater’s “Home for the Holidays,” then: Gibraltar Town Hall near the harbor in Fish Creek. 1880s vintage. Multifunction space. Capacity 135 on folding chairs. Show decoration: Live Christmas tree and wreath, ornaments and bows, etc.

Northern Sky Theater’s “Home for the Holidays,” now: Barbara and Spencer Gould Theater southeast of Fish Creek. 2019 vintage. Space built for performances. Capacity 248 on theater seats. Show decoration: Five faux pines, snow on the limbs with a faux snow drift in the fore along with real snow shoes and a sled.

Performers in “Home for the Holidays” vary from year to year. It so happens the lineup from 2017 (then) is back in 2019 (now) – singer/songwriter Katie Dahl, bassist Rich Higdon and instrumentalist Eric Lewis.

The 2019 program is similar to the 2017 program – songs of winter, a few echoes of Christmas, exploring lyrics, enticing notes and a “from here” feel.

Katie Dahl has a smooth and comfy voice. Her songs – one brand new in this program – lead the listener on trips of image to image and thought to thought, a bit like novelettes. No ditties for her; the songs search a soul.

Eric Lewis plays guitar and mandolin is ways reminiscent of an aural kaleidoscope. Turn a real kaleidoscope, and the geometrics and colors always know where to be to look “right”; Eric Lewis’ deft fingers “turn” widely through musical landscapes and always know where to be to sound “right.” In voice, he adapts to whatever a style needs. Want a taste of Texas? You got it.

A kick with Rich Higdon is seeing/hearing him on spoons – a rapid transit of clickety-clack rhythms that you know is harder to do than it looks.

Five more performances of “Home for the Holidays” continue to Dec. 31. This is just me: Friday night’s first performance opened blandly on the heels of a bland introduction. But soon the adventures in sounds and song auras took over.

Some of the special moments come when Eric Lewis, Katie Dahl and Rich Higdon twice join in a mandolin trio. It’s just the mandolins, just the tripping notes, just the sounds of familiar carols… just ringing brightly and sweetly. Nice.

***

Performers: Katie Dahl (homegrown, a Door County resident), guitar, mandolin, vocals; Rich Higdon (Dahl’s husband), bass, ukulele, percussion, mandolin, vocals; Eric Lewis (familiar visitor from Memphis, Tennessee), guitars, mandolin, vocals

Running time: One hour, 15 minutes

Remaining performances: 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 28; and 4 p.m. Dec. 29, 30 and 31

Info: northernskytheater.com

***

Musical selections (sampler)

“Children Go Where I Send Thee” – All

“There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays” – Eric Lewis

“Listen to the Angels” (Neal & Leandra) – Katie Dahl

“Lombardi Avenue” (Katie Dahl) – Katie Dahl

Mandolin solo – Eric Lewis

“Jingle Bells” – Eric Lewis, mandolin, Rich Higdon, spoons

“(Just Give Me) One Good Year” (Slaid Cleaves) – Eric Lewis, guitar, Katie Dahl, harmonica

“O Little Town of Bethlehem”/“Ode to Joy”/“Angels We Have Heard on High” – mandolin trio: Eric Lewis, Katie Dahl, Rich Higdon

“Helen” (Katie Dahl) – Katie Dahl

“Go Tell It on the Mountain” – Katie Dahl

“Solid Ground” (Fred Alley) – Eric Lewis, Katie Dahl

“Holiday’s Ain’t the Same” (Mark Ecker Stewart) – Eric Lewis

“How’d You Like to Spend Christmas on Christmas Island” – Rich Higdon, ukulele, vocals, Eric Lewis, guitar

“Ring Them Bells” (Katie Dahl) – Katie Dahl

“Run Run Rudolph” – Eric Lewis

“It’s That Time of the Year” – Katie Dahl

“Where is the Light”/“This Little Light of Mine” – Katie Dahl, Rich Higdon, Eric Lewis

***

VENUE: Barbara and Spencer Gould Theater is located in the Northern Sky Theater Creative Center, 9058 Door County Road A near Fish Creek. The 248-seat theater carries two themes – wooded Wisconsin and a carryover of Northern Sky Theater’s summer home in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater. Height factors in. As do tall pine trees in and around the stage of the amphitheater, the knotty pine wall to the audience’s left reaches three stories. To the right, the woodsy outside is brought in through 28-foot high windows (in two sections) that are shuttered by huge wood shutters during performances. Color schemes are gray and taupe – gray in the seat cushions and aisle carpeting and taupe in the wooden seat backs and arms, with the wood walls, stage front and shutters finished to taupe. The stage curtain is midnight blue, as are acoustical clouds on the ceiling. The stage floor is unique to the region, arcing in from the rear of the theater along the side walls to the front. In the shoulders of the main stage, space is open for scenes to take place (with set pieces) in addition to action on the main stage. The space was designed by Peter Tan of the Madison-based Strang, Inc.

THE PEOPLE: Barbara and Spencer Gould are longtime Door County philanthropists. They have been residents since 1988, after years of residing in St. Louis and being summer residents.