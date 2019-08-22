Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Artfulness blends with science in ‘Silent Sky’ in Door County

Henrietta Leavitt (Cassandra Bissell) is about to make a discovery on a photographic plate of stars that will surprise professor’s aide Peter Shaw (Neil Brookshire) in a scene from the Peninsula Players Theatre production of “Silent Sky.” (Len Villano)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Science meets art meets faith.

Work meets family meets conflict.

Toil meets tedium meets discovery.

These all are in “Silent Sky,” a graceful play about, of all things, the universe.

A Peninsula Players Theatre production continuing to Sept. 1 has a certain grace to it, too. Original music is subtly applied. Scene changes are a kind of ballet. And the acting is exacting, as is science.

The story in 25 words: Sky-minded, pragmatic Henrietta Leavitt joins women “computers” at Harvard Observatory and finds an answer for the ages while leaving open questions of heart and family.

This is a true story, artfully applied by playwright Lauren Gunderson and the theatrical expertise of Peninsula Players Theatre.

Wednesday’s opening-night performance received a standing ovation, with a few cheers.

The real Henrietta Leavitt may have blown that off as too emotional. Her sister, Margaret, may have wept.

In the play, Henrietta and Margaret are different in their views of what “heaven” means. Margaret’s has a God, Henrietta’s has stars, endless stars.

This difference means, of course, minds in the audience are thrown into a haunting question: Who’s right?

Ashley Lanyon, left, as Margaret and Cassandra Bissell as Henrietta. (Len Villano)

This play is engaging that way.

The story is from life. It spans 1900 to 1920. Henrietta Leavitt chose to pursue her fascination with astronomy despite holding a lousy hand of cards she is dealt to succeed in the field: Male dominated, academically cloistered, barrier-cluttered, dismissive of women.

It’s quite the trick Lauren Gunderson does to pull off Henrietta Leavitt’s saga in meaningful ways – and explain solutions in science along the way. Not that anybody in the audience is going to ace an exam today in Advanced Astronomy, but a C-minus is at least passing.

The cast is led by the steely Cassandra Bissell. The no-nonsense, feisty, strong-willed role of Henrietta Leavitt is right in her wheelhouse. Totally convincing.

She is surrounded by excellence: Ashley Lanyon as sweet, warm-souled sister Margaret, Carmen Roman as earthy, common-sense colleague Willamina, Neil Brookshire as wannabe scholar/wannabe lover Peter and Penny Slusher as sharp-minded and courageous suffragette colleague Annie.

The suffragette element underlines unfairness in society of the time.

The time period is also represented by women’s fashion, which is finely crafted as says something about and for each character. At the very end, something happens in everyone’s clothing that elevates the production well beyond ordinary.

The set is stark. Light arrays – nine clusters to the left and right, 15 clusters above – are placed in black. Tables and shiny metallic-like chairs are the set pieces for wherever scenes take place. The backdrop is reminiscent of lacework, though with an indefinite pattern; this will be the sky with stars at times.

Scene from Peninsula Players Theatre’s “Silent Sky.” (Len Villano)

Moving the set pieces is an art in this production. The effect is a clever idea. By rights, the stage crew members (who beforehand helped park cars) deserve performance credit for the choreographed, meticulous way in which they glide on and off stage while oh-so-carefully placing and shifting pieces. For the bows, in another distinctive touch, they present each actor to the audience in a respectful and dignified manner.

Music is a partner in the way that accenting brushstrokes are in an oil painting. The beloved hymn “For the Beauty of the Earth” is woven in, including in a lovely vocal by Margaret/Ashley Lanyon. Tensions/differences between Henrietta and Margaret are slightly emphasized by a single, quiet note that’s akin to a hum. Scene changes come with a few passages of string music. Margaret composes in the story, and that is represented in an original work as though Ashley Lanyon is playing a piano.

The play is funny, too. Willamina is forever teasing Peter for his fumbling, failing forthrightness with Henrietta. The three computing women continually have at myopic males. And this state – where the Congregational family lived as the father served as a minister – is a jolly good source:

Looking up and fanning her arms, Henrietta waxes about humankind’s exact place as she asks, “Where are we?”

“In Wisconsin,” Margaret says.

Frustrated, Henrietta huffs and specifies her question: “In the universe.”

“Still Wisconsin.”

***

Creative: Playwright – Lauren Gunderson; director – Elizabeth Margolius; costume designer – Karin Simonson Kopischke; lighting designer – Stephen Roy White; scenic designer – Jack Magaw; properties designer – Emily Hartig; sound designer – Joe Court; stage manager – Kaitlin Kitzmiller; assistant stage manager – Richelle Harrington Calin; production manager – Cody Westgaard; scenic artist – Steph Charaska; original music – Christopher Kriz; artistic director – Greg Vinkler; managing director – Brian Kelsey

Cast (in order of appearance):

Henrietta – Cassandra Bissell

Margaret – Ashley Lanyon

Peter – Neil Brookshire

Annie – Penny Slusher

Willamina – Carmen Roman

Running time: Two hours, five minutes

Remaining performances: To Sept 1: 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and 4 p.m. Sept. 1

Info: peninsulaplayers.com

***

RELATED EVENTS: A post-show chat with actors, designers and the director will be held Aug. 29. Also Aug. 29, a pre-show discussion will be offered by Door County Astronomical Society about Henrietta Swan Leavitt’s contributions for measuring the universe.

ALSO: The public TV documentary “Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World: The Telescope” includes details of Henrietta Leavitt’s research at the Harvard Observatory. The illuminating episode can be viewed online: https://wptschedule.org/series/11163/Breakthrough-The-Ideas-That-Changed-the-World/.

NEXT: “George Washington’s Teeth” by Mark St. Germain, Sept. 4-Oct. 20.

THE VENUE: The location of Peninsula Players Theatre’s Theatre in a Garden is about atmosphere – tall cedars and pines and shoreline vistas along the bay of Green Bay. The theater house is part of a campus that includes a workshop, office, rehearsal hall, dining hall, housing and more at 4351 Peninsula Players Road. Flowers and other decorative foliage grace footpaths that weave through the grounds, which have been extended to the south. Driving along Peninsula Players Road and passing farms and trees, the thought may occur: “This theater is in an unusual place.” The 621-seat theater house features Door County limestone in its interior décor. When the weather is friendly, the wooden slats of the side walls are rolled open to the outside. For cool fall nights, the theater floor is equipped with radiant heating for comfort. While the company dates back 83 years, the theater building is of 2006 vintage. The playhouse and theater were built on the site of the previous structure, which got wobbly with age. The location on the shores of Green Bay provides playgoers with pre-show picnicking and viewing the sunset. Here’s a theatrical rarity: The Players’ website provides sunset times.