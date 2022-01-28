DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The show is about acceptance. Because the story’s fuel is the imagination of scare-maker Stephen King, that means the lack acceptance – bullying – with everything building to all heck breaking loose.

St. Norbert College Knight Theatre has a potent production of “Carrie: The Musical” running this weekend in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts.

Masking of the players somewhat mutes characterizations, though voices and body English make things clear enough:

The wallflower Carrie White is picked on by her high-school classmates, and her mother is an around-the-bend religious fanatic who sees evil at every turn.

A catalyst for trouble is this: Carrie’s momentous moment – her first period – takes place in front of girls who don’t like her in the first place, and they cruelly tease her. That Carrie’s mother has not prepared her for the event adds to the harm.

Soon, Carrie develops kinetic powers to move furniture, and much more dynamic stuff. Ask Stephen King how that can happen.

The novel “Carrie” sold millions of books. The original movie earned millions of bucks and made a lasting impression in the subculture of scary movies. The Broadway musical flopped, somewhat because of the exaggerated evil and fanaticism and mostly because of mass killing. Harsh.

The beauty of this student-run production is its search for understanding. Direction by KaCie Ley and the cast members’ performances look into the souls of characters and what makes them tick. The vehicle may be rickety, but it still drives a point that is right in the company’s wheelhouse.

Thursday’s opening-night performance drew a standing ovation.

The story is told as a flashback. Sue (Elizabeth Brefka) is being grilled by unseen authorities about what happened on prom night. That scenario eventually is played out to a disastrous conclusion. First, Sue tells about what happened in the girls’ shower room – Carrie’s nightmare treatment. That leads to visitation of meanness, particularly in the forceful Chris (Daphne Johnson) and delinquent with a capital “D” boyfriend, Billy Nolan (Seth Mayrer).

Throughout, much torque exists between Carrie (Emma Hutter) and her mother (Marki Hietpas). The mother thumps the Bible so hard that tremors invade Carrie’s life. The extremes make for high drama for the skills of Emma Hutter and Marki Hietpas. Their duet “Evening Prayers” resonates. Separately, the each delivers her character’s angst. The mother’s solo, “When There’s No One,” is soulfully rendered.

Commitment is all over the company’s aura. That’s a trademark of Knight Theatre shows.

There have been 29 productions since 1994. They thrive on this idea: Students can put on a full musical of their choice once a year in January. Of course, students come and go. The idea stays. Students respond to the possibilities of being in control artistically, creatively and in decision making. Knight Theatre = distinctive tradition.

This and that about “Carrie: The Musical.”

+ The music is live, but the players are unseen behind the backdrop.

+ The program is twofold. A card with basic credits is handed out. On it is a QR code leading to a full, digital program with director’s notes, bios and more.

+ On the fringe of the hybrid thrust stage are faux bricks marked by soot. The setup is as if the audience is outside, looking in on the high school that is the site of a tremendous explosion.

+ Performers arrive from all quarters of the theater. One scene even takes place in the support beams above.

+ The original movie is from 1976. In a way, its story is an anatomy of the many school mass shootings that have happened in real life since then – stuff that the Knight Theatre students are fully aware of.

+ Signs on entrance doors offer more alerts than normal for productions in that theater, notably about the violence that is mass-deadly.

Sign on entrance door. (Warren Gerds)

+ There are moments of beauty. Sue’s nice-guy boyfriend, Tommy (Logan Enger), provides such a window in the song about a poem, “Dreamer in Disguise.”

+ There is special-effects trickery. Carrie makes things move by will. One of the niftiest manipulations is the closing of two windows standing alone on stage. It makes one wonder: How’d they do that?

+ The authors ran cold and hot in creating this musical. Much is a bit much in the high school drama setup. But also much happens around the psychology in this feeling of Carrie about her mother: “If she loves me, why do I feel so all alone?”

+ A flop Broadway show that still works when students clue in to its statements on the importance of acceptance… how smart.

***

Note from college: Masks are required in the building.

Running time: Two hours, 13 minutes

Remaining performances: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 2 p.m. Jan. 30

Info: snc.edu/tickets

Creative: Based on the novel by Stephen King: book – Lawrence D. Cohen; lyrics – Dean Pitchford; music – Michael Gore; producer – Madelyn Glosny; stage director – KaCie Ley; technical director – Jax Mader; instrumental director – Marquise Weatherall; vocal director – Tanner Witthuhn; stage manager – Abby Charlier; assistant stage manager – Lauren Pamperin; costume/hair/make-up design – Hannah Dorfeld; sound design – Bruce Glassco; lighting design – Maddy Kuehl; scenic design – Maddy Kuehl; choreographer – Mallory Fritsch; fight choreographer – Greg Pragel; special effects – Maddy Kuehl; prop designer – KaCie Ley; advisors – Corey Pinchart, Michael Rosewall

Cast

Carrie White – Emma Hutter

Margaret White – Marki Hietpas

Sue Snell – Elizabeth Brefka

Tommy Ross – Logan Enger

Chris Hargensen – Daphne Johnson

Billy Nolan – Seth Mayrer

Miss Gardner – Adriana Hanson

Mr. Stephens/Rev. Bliss/Male Voice – Gavin Gregory

Helen/Female Voice/Understudy Chris – Sarah Gregory

Frieda (voice) – Taylor Collard

Frieda – Mallory Fritsch

Norma – Kenzi Gummin

George/Undestudy Chris – Daniel Scaife

Stokes – Anton Maslowski

Freddy – Natalie Elfner

Pit musicians – Tom Lee (keyboard 1), Mahri Hodges (keyboard 2), Rose Palmer (guitar 1), Benjamin Taylor (drum set), Anton Kobylarczyk (bass)

***

Songs

Act I

“In” – Kids

“Carrie” – Carrie White

“Open Your Heart” – Reverend Bliss, Margaret, Carrie, Choir

“And Eve Was Weak” – Margaret, Carrie

“The World According to Chris” – Chris, Billy, Sue, Tommy, Kids

“Evening Prayers” – Carrie, Margaret

“Dreamer in Disguise” – Tommy

“Unsuspecting Hearts” – Miss Gardner, Carrie

“Do Me a Favor” – Sue, Chris, Tommy, Billy, Kids

“I Remember How Those Boys Could Dance” – Margaret, Carrie

Act II

“A Night We’ll Never Forget” – Kids, Sue, Tommy, Chris, Billy

“You Shine” – Tommy, Sue

“Why Not Me?” – Carrie

“Stay Here Instead” – Margaret, Carrie

“When There’s No One” – Margaret

“Prom Arrival” – Kids, Tommy, Carrie

“Unsuspecting Hearts” (Reprise) – Carrie, Miss Gardner

“Dreamer in Disguise” (Reprise) — Tommy, Carrie

“Prom Climax” – Chris, Billy, Carrie, Tommy, Kids

“Alma Mater” – Ensemble

“The Destruction” – Carrie, Ensemble

“Carrie” (Reprise) – Margaret

“Epilogue” – Sue, Ensemble

***

THE VENUE: For “Carrie: The Musical,” seating is spaced due to COVID-19 considerations, so the capacity is lessened. The 190-seat Neil and Mary Webb Memorial Theatre is the smaller of two theaters in St. Norbert College’s Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. The space has an amphitheater feel with its sloped seating area. The stage is one-of-a-kind thrust stage, meaning it “thrusts” into the audience space. A traditional proscenium stage has a flat front and usually has curtains. A trust stage rarely uses curtains. People in front rows can practically reach out and touch performers when the performers are on the stage lip. Any seat in the theater is close to the action.

THE PEOPLE: Neil and Mary Webb were husband and wife. Neil Webb was president of St. Norbert College from 1973 to 1983. He earlier headed the St. Norbert psychology department. He left academics for a while before becoming president of Dominican College in California. In December 1987, Neil and Mary Webb died in an airplane crash in California in an act of sabotage by a disgruntled employee of the airline. That was shortly before the Hall of Fine Arts was to be remodeled with a small theater in the plans. Neil Webb had many friends in the greater Green Bay community and had the reputation, so his name was used to raise funds for the theater.