Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Classic ‘Little Women’ radiates a look and feel in De Pere

“Clothes make the man,” the old saying goes. Clothes also makes “Little Women” in the case of what Evergreen Productions has put together. Furnishings, too.

The look of the characters and a place in 1860s America seem to give oomph to the actors in the well-shaped production that continues to Sept. 21 in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College.

“Little Women” has been around since 1868/1869. The novel has lasted perhaps because Louisa May Alcott made a statement about America and American literature – and the rare woman of American literature – while telling an engaging story of a family hard-pressed at home during the Civil War.

The adaptation that Peter Clapham has written features budding romances and strengths and foibles within the March family along with a dramatic visit to a dangerous stalker of the time, scarlet fever.

Director Rochelle Van Erem and her cast shape the characters well. Along with look, this production has the aura of a company that cares about serving Louisa May Alcott well.

Gathering to hear a letter sent by the father are, from left, Amy (Ava Jo Brown), Marmee (Aubrey Duncan), Jo (Anna Morozov), Hannah (Madelyn Glosny), Meg (Azure Hall) and Beth (Dana Cordry). (Chris LeRoy)

Because the performance is in the three-quarters round, hearing is sometimes problematic as the players move and speak toward different parts of the theater. Body English helps in some instances.

Personalities come through.

Jo is prominent. She is driven to write and speak her opinion come what may. Anna Morozov captures that flinty spirit. One can imagine what made Louisa May Alcott tick because Jo represents the author. Anna Morozov makes Jo’s headlong strength fun to behold.

Meg is prominent. The eldest daughter, she feels the weight of being the leader in life and love and oh so much. Azure Hall moves in her skin as Meg attracts a suitor and deals with her sisters’ rocky ways. The climactic scene has Azure Hall delivering full force.

Marmee, the mother, is prominent. Marmee seems to have an answer for everything, and it seems the be the right answer – a sign that Louisa May Alcott liked and respected and loved her mother a lot. Embodying that warmth is Aubrey Duncan.

Aunt March is prominent. She is the Ice Lady, the person whose right answers are right for her alone. Aunt March is a woman of means and a certain meanness (though not always), and Katie Guzek performs her to a T in a particularly definitive performance.

Aunt March (Katie Guzek) pays another testy visit in a scene from “Little Women” by Evergreen Productions. (Jean Shonkwiler)

Dresses are prominent. They are a character. Every time Aunt March arrives, she wears a different showpiece – a huge, colorful hoop skirt along with vibrant fashion of the time. The clothing of Jo and Meg also changes quite a bit. Jo goes from a boyish outfit (her wanting to be a boy being a thread of a theme) to an iron-damaged dressed to a dressier dress. Meg always looks just so in an array of finery, sometimes with bright patterns. The toil that has gone into these looks – and many others – can be counted in hours.

Weaving through are characters that add tying elements to the story:

Trouble-making sister Amy (Ava Jo Brown).

Gentle sister Beth (Dana Cordry).

Knowing/caring maid Hannah, with an accent (Madelyn Glosny).

Good-hearted neighbor youth and Jo’s friend Laurie (Lucas Brunette).

Meg’s shy guy John Brooke (Jason Mencheski).

Personable neighbor Mr. Laurence (Vance Toivonen).

Ray-of-sunshine father (Brady DeGroot).

There’s a certain pride among the participants in this production. That sense starts when walking in the theater and seeing a living room from back when with a variety of furnishings that say they are well-crafted. Piece after piece is like that (hours having gone into finding each).

Little could Louisa May Alcott realize what her words would put in motion well after the ink dried on her paper.

***

Running time: Two hours, 55 minutes

Remaining performances: 2 p.m. Sept. 15, 7 p.m. Sept. 19-21

Info: snc.edu/tickets and evergreentheater.org

***

