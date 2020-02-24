Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Comedy in ‘The Nerd’ knows few bounds in Sheboygan production

Duncan Doherty, from left, Daniel Hennell, Emily Costa, Kim Koeppen, Michael Scott and Timmy Wiverstad play the game Shoes and Socks in a scene from the Sheboygan Theatre Company production of “The Nerd.” (Company photo)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)

What’s happening in the photo above is just a hint of the goofiness in “The Nerd.”

The guy at the right, the title character, has suckered people at a party into taking off their shoes and socks, putting paper bags over their heads, poking eye holes in the bags, spinning around and humming at the same time and then trying to find where their shoes and socks are hidden.

Don’t try this at home. Folks in white uniforms will come and take you away.

Such stuff is just for watching others do it, like actors in the Sheboygan Theatre Company production continuing for four more performances. They know how to milk this comedy cow of a show.

The cow keeps giving, too, perhaps to the point of being a bit much. But being a bit much was one of the objects of playwright Larry Shue. The guy playing the nerd is supposed to be way-out nerdy.

Rick Steadman drops in from the sky uninvited to a birthday party in a monster Halloween suit, scaring the lights out of everybody. He speaks in animated-toy tones, telling with pleasure of his mundane life, highlighted by the importance of him being the inspector in a chalk factory.

Yet, Rick Steadman is esteemed by the birthday guy, Willum Cubbert, because Rick Steadman saved his life in Vietnam. For an odd reason concocted by Larry Shue, the two are meeting for the “first” time at this party.

Never mind logic, this show is built to be a farce in the extreme. Humor tumbles like an avalanche, and expert hired-in director Owen Thompson points the cast in the right direction to keep all the snowflakes falling.

The players have a rhythm and as a whole are excellent. Two are especially dynamic. One: Timmy Wiverstad as the ever-amazingly comic/dull Rick Steadman. Of note, the character is designed to be the exact opposite of the image of a war hero. Two: Daniel Hennell as the ever-explosive, pushy, aggressive boss guy, Warnock Waldgrave.

The setup: Architect Willum Cubbert (Michael Scott) is at a career crossroad with his TV meteorologist girlfriend, Tansy McGinnis (Emily Costa), about to depart to Washington, D.C. Willum is in a career vs. love thing. His friend, acerbic theater reviewer Alex Hammond (Duncan Doherty), is on hand perpetually to drop wise-guy/comical comment about everything. At the party are Warnock Waldgrave and his frustrated wife (Kim Koeppen) and brat son (Logan Winter), only because the TYPE A+ Warnock Waldgrave wants to force Willum Cubbert to do an architectural project HIS un-architectural way, darn it (or words to that effect).

The players keep the action coming, everybody popping with spicy/comic moments.

This and that:

+ Action is played out on a well-made set, the attractive home of a young architect set in a wooded area with fall-color leaves seen through a window. The floor catches the eye in the company’s unique half-circle performance space. Faux wood flooring forms a fan at the exterior of the arc, with straight-line faux floorboards to the rear. The home is dressed well.

+ The players use wireless headsets, all the better to hear them as they move about the large performance space.

+ The play originated in 1981 at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre (yeah, Wisconsin!), and this production is played with 1980s touches. Notably, Sheboygan Theatre Company folks created a lobby display with reminders of the era. The display includes vinyl record albums by such acts as Flock of Seagulls and Billy Joel, the novel “The Shining” by Stephen King, copies of Funk & Wagnalls New World Encyclopedia, video tape movies that include “Back to the Future,” “Star Wars” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” Smurfs, a toy race car, a portable radio and clothing styles of the era. The “mini-museum” is a clever touch.

Lobby display. (Warren Gerds)

+ A favorite topic of playwrights to ridicule is theater reviewers. In “The Nerd,” when the bully boss guy learns Axel Hammond is a theater reviewer, he says, “So you get to see all the shows free?” Axel Hammond responds, “Only the big ones.” AHEM, for ethical reasons, employers of real theater reviewers pay for the tickets. The “joke” in “The Nerd” gives a false impression.

Creative: Playwright – Owen Thompson; production stage manager – Keith Rooker; set designer – Jim Johnson; costume designer – Bev Dulmes; lighting designer – Lisa Stewart; sound designer – Amanda Ellis; properties crew chief – Lisa Masbruch; master carpenters – John Van Akkeren, Art Stewart; hair/make-up designer – Ariel Ludlum; production manager – Jackie Blindauer; executive director – Jackie Erdman

Cast (in order of appearance):

Willum Cubbert – Michael Scott

Tansy McGinnis – Emily Costa

Axel Hammond – Duncan Doherty

Rick Steadman – Timmy Wiverstad

Warnock Waldgrave – Daniel Hennell

Clelia Waldgrave – Kim Koeppen

Thor Waldgrave – Logan Winter

Running time: Two hours, 10 minutes

Remaining performances: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26-29

NEXT: “Mary Poppins” musical, May 15-17, 20-23.

THE VENUE: The 870-seat Leslie W. Johnson Theatre in Horace Mann Middle School is a one-of-a-kind theater space for Northeastern Wisconsin. Its layout creates special demands that can lead to rewards in unique theatergoing. The spacious facility is in the shape of an amphitheater with steep stairways. The seats are red. The ceiling is high. The front row of seats is on the performance level, which is a half circle. A proscenium (flat front) stage area extends across the rear line of the half circle. The school was built in 1970. The aura of the lobby and theater combined is that of a community gathering place.

THE PEOPLE: Leslie W. Johnson was a Sheboygan superintendent of schools. Horace Mann (1796-1859) was a leader in the development of public education in the United States, including the teaching of teachers.