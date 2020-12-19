GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It is not necessary to re-invent the wheel.

That’s somewhat what went into planning for “Daddy D’s Christmas 2020.”

Many of the songs in the show have been done in previous years – sacred and/or evergreen numbers sung with luster and flair.

This year, of course, is very different with the coronavirus COVID-19 creeping around doorsteps or into recesses of our mind.

That Daddy D Productions went ahead and put on “Daddy D’s Christmas 2020” as a dinner show in the first place took a dusting of bravado. Could it fit safety requirements? How could food be managed? Would people come?

Whether at the Stadium View Bar and Grille in Ashwaubenon last week or the Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay this week through today, Saturday, Dec. 19, shows were done by protocol for person and food, and people came. Today’s matinee at the Riverside Ballroom is sold out, while the evening show was canceled because the Green Bay Packers game was re-scheduled into its timeslot.

A sellout at the Riverside in COVID time means an audience of around 80 at tables for four in the center of the floor and tables for two on the fringes.

COVID has muscled its way into reviews, which are supposed to be about performance, not disease protocol. Fie on that.

The thing about Daddy D Productions in the lineup for this production is the troupe is distinctive. The presence of skilled players on violin and clarinet/saxophone adds great dimension.

Kevin Van Ess supplies dressing all over the place on saxophone or clarinet. His featured segment comes with a couple of teases. He says, “Let’s get rid of 2020 right now,” and plays “Auld Lang Syne.” Along the way, he mock-laments not being able to do his trademark in-the-audience walk-and-play, saying, “Daddy D says I have to practice safe sax.”

Alicia Michelle flavors song after song with hues of violin in opening passages. The enhancements are like so many ornaments on a Christmas tree. And then there is the remarkable “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” as Charlie Daniels adapted it. The words are done to the music of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Daddy D Production pulls it off with the big voice of Darren Johnson telling the story and Alicia Michelle cranking up the fury of the guts of music in a kind of frantic fiddling. To make the thing work, a fiddler is necessary, and Alicia Michelle is THERE.

In the throes of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” (Warren Gerds)

In a normal December, I review 16 or so live, in-person performances. This year, it was two – the only two of their kind Green Bay show troupes, with nobody else around in Northeastern Wisconsin performing on stage with a live audience. The viewing/listening became an emotional thing.

The singers sound better, the band better, the whole aura better.

Darren Johnson has a way of letting fly in his massive range with more gusto. Shelly Johnson flexes high notes higher. Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder embraces the lyrics more warmly. Michael Blair achieves sounds of silence – those moments when the audience is so rapt you can feel it listening intently. The band has its way with the dash Trans-Siberian Orchestra numbers and so many nuances along the way.

The show is a good time in the worst of times.

***

Program

Part I

+ “Wizards of Winter” (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) – Band (Cody Borley, drums; Alicia Michelle, violin; Emily Sculliuffo, keyboard; Ryan Sette, guitar; Kevin Van Ess, clarinet and saxophone); Dan Collins (sound and lights)

+ “Christmas in the Air” – Darren Johnson

+ “Carol of the Bells” – All

+ “Baby Please Come Home” – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

+ “Away in the Manger”/“I Can Only Imagine” – Shelly Johnson

+ “Auld Lang Syne” – Kevin Van Ess, soprano sax

+ “Jingle Bell Rock” CHECK – Kevin Van Ess, alto sax

+ Comedy skit: Ernestine Tomlin phoning Mrs. Santa Claus – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

+ “O Holy Night” – Michael Blair

+ “Little Drummer Boy”/ “Peace on Earth” – Michael Blair and Darren Johnson

+ Power drum feature – Cody Borley

+ “Do You Hear What I Hear?” – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

+ “Still, Still, Still” – Emily Sculliuffo, keyboard; Alicia MicheleCHECK, violin

+ “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” done to “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” – Darren Johnson, narration; Alicia Michele, violin

Part II

+ “Christmas-Sarajevo” (Trans-Siberian Orchestra” – Band

+ “Silent Night” – Shelly Johnson, then Angela Thielke-Zuidmuilder, then All

+ “Mary Did You Know?” – Darren Johnson

+ Wisconsin version of “Twelve Days of Christmas” – Darren Johnson and Shelly Johnson

+ “Messiah, a Baby Born to Save Us All”/“O Come Let Us Adore Him” – Shelly Johnson

+ “O Come All Ye Faithful” in English and Latin – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

+ “What Child Is This?” – Michael Blair

+ Comedy bit; Magic Boom Box – Darren Johnson

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Shelly Johnson

+ Military and First Responders Salute: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” – Darren Johnson

+ “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”/“Hallelujah Chorus” – All