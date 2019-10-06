Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Elite violinist Wen-Lei Gu helps cap a milestone in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Fingers pour, race, embrace, flash, brush, grasp and ripple along violin strings.

Notes glide as would a blade on sheer ice. So smooth.

Sounds float while riding rhythmic tides.

In action is a violin player fit to grace any luminous hall.

On this evening, Wen-Lei Gu is in Green Bay on the stage of Robert T. Meyer Theatre teaming with Civic Symphony of Green Bay to express heat, drive and melancholy rooted in music of Spain.

Wen-Lei Gu poses outside Lawrence University’s Memorial Chapel. (Lawrence University)

She wears a game face – that intensity of concentration – as solo flourishes arrived one after another.

To witness in person the skill, the passion, the clear and crisp and clean delivery – ahhh, that’s what concerts are for. The real deal, live.

Saturday night, Wen-Lei Gu came from afar (many places on the globe in her life’s work), and she came from not that far (30 or so miles from Lawrence University, where she teaches). Whatever distance, she came and conquered as she put the icing – and candles – on the cake of the orchestra’s celebration of its 25th anniversary season.

The performance of Edouard Lalo’s “Symphonie Espagnole” closed the concert – except for a Wen-Lei Gu encore as a treat following an excited standing ovation. The concert was carefully mapped, with these key elements.

+ Opening remarks by orchestra president Paul Grall savoring the 25 years and recognizing key people in the formation of the orchestra, educator/musician Gerald Mattern and music promoter/businessman Don Poh. Each was committed.

+ “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This concert being the start of a season, a tradition was embraced. Most musicians can’t sing the words as they play their instruments, though harpist Kristen Pfluger did.

+ An homage to the past came with “Fanfare to the Northern Sky.” The picturesque work was commissioned by the orchestra and premiered by original conductor Patrick Miles. The composer, Charles Young, was a colleague of Miles’ at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

+ Host Stuart Smith caught a rhythm in introducing Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Eroica” symphony. Note: By providing background, stories and acting touches prior to most selections, Smith sets Civic Symphony of Green Bay apart. No other orchestra in this region – and probably darn few if any across this land – has a Stuart Smith to color concerts by exploring the personalities of the music’s creators. Here is Smith’s touch with Beethoven: “(He was) born with a musical gift – a gift for everyone to open and enjoy.”

+ The Beethoven work was a statement: “Look how far we’ve come and can do.” If “Eroica” were a horse, it would be a Clydesdale. It is approximately one hour of difficulty – flash and finesse. Artistic director and conductor Seong-Kyung Graham plunged the orchestra into the deep end of the pool early in this formidable concert, and the musicians responded with a steady and primarily sure performance. The work did not close the concert. Much more was to come.

+ “From Darkness into Light” represented many meanings. Seong-Kyung Graham likes to explore in her programming, especially in recent years in her 15-year tenure. She didn’t look far for this piece because her family is steeped in music. It was composed by her sister, SeongHee Moon. Starting with a haunting cello, the work first delves those moments when life seems stuck in the bottom of a deep pit. Then the work moves in jaunty ways, with touches of place – South Korea. An interpretation of the darkness-to-light element could be applied to the origins of the orchestra. It was formed as an act of defiance. The Green Bay Symphony Orchestra shut the door on many local musicians that had been part of the organization. Just as “From Darkness into Light” opens with an aura of angst and turmoil, the musicians dealt with darkness. Twenty-five years later, Civic Symphony of Green Bay enjoys light – can play famous and demanding works, go exploring and more than hold its own, on Saturday night, with a great soloist.

***

Program

“Season Opener with Beethoven & Lalo”

Seong-Kyung Graham, artistic director and conductor

Stuart Smith, host

Part I

“Star-Spangled Banner” – Traditional

Charles Young, “Fanfare to the Northern Sky”

Ludwig van Beethoven, “Symphony No. 3 (‘Eroica’)”

Allegro con brio

Marcia funebre; Adagio assai

Scherzo: Allegro vivace

Finale: Allegro molto, Poco andante, Presto

Part II

SeongHee Moon, “From Darkness into Light”

From Darkness

Into Light

Edouard Lalo, “Symphonie Espagnole (Spanish Symphony) for Violin and Orchestra, Opus 21, guest artist Wen-Lei Gu

Allegro non troppo

Scherzando: Allegro molto

Intermezzo: Allegretto non troppo

Andante

Rondo: Allegro

Encore

A work by Johannes Brahms

***

NEXT: “A French Musical Playground,” Nov. 15, Meyer Theatre.

THE VENUE: Stop and look around the place. Meyer Theatre’s auditorium is an eye full. Located at 117 S. Washington St. in downtown Green Bay, the Meyer is one of the state’s colorful historic theaters. In its current form, the Robert T. Meyer Theatre opened Feb. 27, 2002. It seats approximately 1,000. The building dates back much farther. It opened Feb. 14, 1930, as one of the palatial Fox movie houses. The place is picturesque. The theater’s interior aura was its saving grace toward the end of the 20th century, when the building was faced an uncertain fate. The architectural/decorative style is defined as Spanish Atmospheric. The auditorium is designed in the manner of a Moorish courtyard of old. The eclectic mix of architectural styles and colors carries throughout the lobbies.

THE PEOPLE: Robert Meyer was president and chief executive officer of Tape Inc. of Green Bay. The theater took his name at the behest of his wife, Betty (Janet Elizabeth) Rose Meyer, whose financial contribution at a crucial time helped revitalize the building. The Rose family has a history of deep commitment to and involvement in the well-being of Green Bay. Robert Meyer died in 1984, Betty Rose Meyer in 2008.