GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – “Fatima” is a major film.

It is artful.

It is cinematic.

It is personal. In a sense, all films are personal, but “Fatima” is in a separate column. It deals with faith, belief and skepticism – individual impulses.

“Fatima,” arriving Friday in theaters and on demand, chronicles events that led up to phenomenal happenings in the face of adversity as it aims to give a sense of reality to known elements.

Because of what happened in 1917 through 1919 – particularly Oct. 13, 1919 – an expansive Roman Catholic sanctuary was built in Fatima, Portugal. Hundreds of thousands of people pilgrimage there every year.

A local connection to the film is Jeanne Reinhart Berney, a Green Bay native who is COO – chief operating officer – of Picturehouse film distribution company. “Fatima” will have wide interest, and thus distribution is playing a key role.

The film’s story is told primarily through the character of Lucia dos Santos. She is seen as a nun in 1989 and as a girl 70-some years earlier. As a girl, Lucia stirs wonder – and fury – as she tells of encountering apparitions from heaven.

The film operates on two planes. One is of religiosity and faith. The other is of intellectual questioning and a search for facts/proof.

American actor Harvey Keitel portrays a scholar who asks the nun (Brazilian-born Sonja Braga) to explain what she experienced as a child. What the nun recounts is enacted meticulously.

The film gives a sense of the complexity not only of Lucia’s experiences but what is happening in her corner of the world at the time. Portugal is ruled by an iron hand, and the church was frowned upon. World War I is bleeding the new republic of its young men.

And who would believe a 10-year-old shepherd girl when she says she has seen and spoken with an angel? And she and her boy and girl cousins say they have seen and spoken with a woman in a white gown who says she is from heaven. Who would believe?

Some do, and Lucia and her cousins raise hopes. Also raised are challenges, anger and hostility from town folk, the mayor and the bishop.

The children are warned by the visitor – who only they can see and hear (mostly) – that they will suffer, and the film is relentless about suffering.

Directors create belief systems, and that is plainly seen on the screen in “Fatima.” There is an aura to director Marco Pontecorvo’s finessing of individual actors and crowds. The actors are exacting.

Special precision and humanity radiate from the portrayals of Lucia’s mother by Ana Lucia Pereira Moniz and the nun by Sonja Braga.

Also dynamic are Stephanie Gil as Lucia, Goran Visnjic as the mayor, Joaquim de Almeida as the parish priest, Harvey Keitel as the author and Marco d’Almeida as Lucia’s father.

The story is more than girl-sees-apparition/throng-believes-her. It is akin to a tapestry that is a weaving of the struggles of Lucia’s family, a tug of war between the dismissive mayor and his faithful wife and the tests for the parish priest, especially by the bullying bishop.

Many scenes are vistas of countryside.

Music sets moods without being patronizing. The closing “Full of Grace,” sung with a grace of its own by Andrea Bocelli, is destined to be popular.

In the vernacular, Fatima is known as “an important place where something happened that attracts believers.”

The film “Fatima” fills in much more about the name, and it does so with earnest energy and grace.