FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A show with people who create is going to be special.

The 2021 edition of “Home for the Holidays” is such.

Together are three Northern Sky Theater stars of varied stripes in a year-end celebration entertaining in ways they know best.

Each presents original songs.

Each sings and plays an instrument or two.

Each tells personal stories.

All are engaging.

And then there is a big word: Transcendent. Each gets there in his or her way: beyond or above the range of normal or merely physical human experience.

For four more performances to Saturday, Dec. 31, Doc Heide, Karen Mal and Matt Zembrowski will hold forth in Barbara and Spencer Gould Theater.

Fred “Doc” Heide is one of the founders of the company. The cosmic thread of many of the company’s original shows owes a lot to the weavings of his mind. In this show, he’s got more such wonders, from comical to profound.

Karen Mal has been present at oh so many beginnings of shows along the way, her voice and musicianship among the company’s guideposts.

Matt Zembrowski is a newer force in the really hard creative trifecta of book-music-lyrics, and in this show is heard as a singing pianist (keyboardist) of infectious humor.

Does this sound a bit much? Perhaps, but it’s a great show.

The list of songs below doesn’t do justice to what happens. Unseen amid that list are word pictures of homes that created artists out of a home’s better or worst. Some pictures:

Karen Mal, long a resident of Austin, Texas, living on four acres of folky camaraderie and creativity. A dog – Woody – is her starting point for the descriptiveness of “Christmas at Woody’s Place.” Karen Mal’s emotions ripple as she sings.

Matt Zembrowski’s image in a medley of theme songs of Christmas TV specials is that of a father eagerly recording the music that his son now delivers with a tenor voice filled with joy. In the mix are musical glimpses of the Grinch, Charlie Brown, the Berenstain Bears, Garfield and Mickey Mouse, among others.

Doc Heide brings multiple images in a new take on “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” in a comical explanation for the name Packers of his beloved team and in a visit to his mother’s fascination with Julian of Norwich and her “Revelations of Devine Love” of the 14th /15th centuries in his and embracing “All Shall Be Well.”

Doc Heide is transcendentalism on the hoof. He opens the show with nimble guitar playing and soon nimbly works the audience, warming folks about their “smiling eyes” above the required face masks and launching into a COVID-19 twist on “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” Included in laughable desperate acts, we “had to go store to store to keep our keister clean” – a pure Doc Heide line.

This and that:

+ On opening day Monday, two-thirds of the house raised hands as being in the Gould Theater for the first time.

+ A campfire is lighted at a gathering spot outside before and after the performance.

+ Doc Heide teases Illinois along the way, knowing there are such audience members. He has a way-out way of reminding them where they are – by choice.

+ The performers respect one another’s creative space and also work as a team.

+ And, holy cow, there is no other place to be comically reverent about the manger scene to question “What is lowing?” and then, as the song says, “Celebrate the Holy Cow.” A transcendent show, yes.

Running time: One hour, 15 minutes (no intermission)

Remaining performances: 4 p.m. Dec. 28-31

Info: northernskytheater.com

Note: Masks are required of audience members due to COVID-19 concerns. Also, this from the company: “All patrons (except those under 5 years of age) must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or obtain a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the performance.”

Performers/songwriters:

Fred “Doc” Heide – vocals, guitar

Karen Mal – vocals, ukulele, guitar

Matt Zembrowski – vocals, keyboard

Musical selections

“Joy to the World” – Doc Heide guitar solo

“What a Pity What a Shame” – Doc Heide, all

“Away in a Manger” – Karen Mal

COVID-19 take on “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” (a la Doc Heide) – All

“Christmas at Woody’s Place” (Karen Mal) – Karen Mal

“Holiday TV Themes” – Matt Zembrowski

“Celebrate the Holy Cow” (Doc Heide) – Doc Heide, all

“What am I Supposed to Do with All Those Cookies” (Matt Zembrowski) – Matt Zembrowski

“Follow That Star” (Doc Heide) – Doc Heide

“This is My Christmas Wish for You” (Karen Mal) – Karen Mal

Take on Packers name (Doc Heide) with music of “Deck the Halls” – Doc Heide

“Three Wishes for Christmas” (song scratched from “Gypsy”) – Matt Zembrowski

“All Shall Be Well” (Doc Heide) – Doc Heide (guitar) and Matt Zembrowski, vocals, Karen Mal, ukulele

“Peace Carol” – Matt Zembrowski

“There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays” – All

