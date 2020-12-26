DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – George Bailey, this is your life.

It may be entirely made up, but people made a movie about its meaning long ago. Millions of people have seen your life play out again and again. George Bailey, your life is part of the American culture. Your life of honesty and sacrifice and home and good ol’ American sticktoitiveness brings lessons and comfort, mostly around Christmastime.

So it is a pleasure to see people for whom performing is part of their soul bring your life to form in a way that harkens to the past and yet is alive – right in front of you – today.

George Bailey, if you wouldn’t have lived, there would be no “It’s a Wonderful Life – a live radio play” for The Green Room Players to play out in a cozy little theater called people’s homes. There would be no need for 11 actors, with the support of music/sound/tech effects, to populate your made-up life with family, friends and neighbors who could have been in it.

But one person does count, especially if that person is the resonant George Bailey.

To at least Dec. 31, The Green Room Players troupe is presenting – via thegreenroomonline.com – a condensed version of the heart-tugging “It’s a Wonderful Life’ as if it were a live broadcast of a radio play… only…

+ Only the presentation is a recording. Via Zoom and other tech stuff, the cast performed the script from beginning to end.

+ Only the players were not in the same place. They performed in 11 locations – the result of restrictions of the coronavirus COVID-19.

+ Only their backdrops are not the same. Behind some performers can be seen a room in their home, Christmas trees and decorations adding to the hominess. Behind some performers can be seen images – via Chroma-Key video hocus pocus – as if of George Bailey’s hometown. Director Gary Radke performs in front of the illusion of a sign: “You Are Now Entering Bedford Falls.”

Cast and crew in various locations. (Screenshot)

+ Only the first four paragraphs of this review were lifted from what I wrote in 2017, when The Green Room Players presented “It’s a Wonderful Life, a live radio play” as a true live, in-person production at 353 Main Ave. (versus the present 365 Main Ave.) in De Pere.

+ Only many of the 2020 cast members are new to the production, and those cast members who are returning from 2017 primarily have taken on new roles.

What is happening is part of The Green Room Players’ tradition of putting on a Christmas radio play (no set, no props, minimal costuming) followed by a sing-along… only there is no sing-along this year, though singing along to the closing “Auld Lang Syne” is possible.

As online presentations go, this one has ups and downs. The downs include differences in quality from computer to computer. The ups include the personal nature of watching a performance up close in a home setting.

This and that:

– In portraying George Bailey, Joey Prestley adopts the voicing and aw-shucks style of James Stewart, who starred in the movie and the original radio play – and was coming off an amazing flip side of his life as a bomber pilot in Europe in World War II.

– Even though they are in different locations and are performing “for radio,” most of the players visually express their characters, with many adopting a variety of accents. They are so accustomed to acting, the visual expressiveness a natural thing.

– Parker Drew and Carolyn Silverberg are especially pliable in blending countenance and voice.

– Eric D. Westphal pours on the Velveeta of a vintage style of radio announcing, among his roles.

– Kait Wilson is awfully cute in the awfully cute voice of little Zuzu.

– This production includes some of the commercials for Lux Soap from the original broadcast and then goes a step beyond. Made up are tongue-in-cheek commercials for Martini’s Café (playing on the lounge in the story) and Bill’s Bell Bonanza (playing on the bell that rings for Clarence the angel).

– In the background of sound effects person Maggie Dernehl’s performance space can be seen a console radio from what appears to be the 1930s.

­– Eric D. Westphal and Katie Schroeder played opposite each other as George and Mary Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life” on stage for Evergreen Productions in 2018.

– Whatever its form – original story, movie, theatrical play, radio play done in person, radio play done virtually – “It’s a Wonderful Life” has meaning anytime. In 2020 with a pandemic echoing, does it take on a louder resonance? Maybe that’s why The Green Room Players repeated it.

Creative: Lance Arthur Smith adaptation based on the popular 1947 movie as presented in 1948 by Lux Radio Theatre; director – Gary Radke; sound effects – Maggie Dernehl; music – Mike Eserkaln; technical production – Nick Wallander

Cast

George Bailey – Joey Prestley

Mary Hatch/Mary Bailey – Carolyn Silverberg

Clarence Oddbody – Parker Drew

Josephine – Carrie Platten Liebhauser

Announcer, Mr. Potter, Pete, Mr. Welch, Nick – Eric D. Westphal

Eustace, Mrs. Thompson, Janie – Erica Larsen

Mr. Gower, Old Man, Ernie, Bridgekeeper – Gary Radke

Pop Bailey, Dr. Campbell, Sam Wainwright, Ed, Bert – Jon Bruinhooge

Mrs. Bailey, Randall, Helen the Teller, Zuzu – Kait Wilson

Tilly, Mrs. Hatch, Charlie, Carter – Katie Schroeder

Harry Bailey, Uncle Billy, Martini, Sheriff – Tom Harter

BONUS

Here’s to Mary Hatch

Repeating a column I wrote in 2019:

Some people just are.

Take Mary Hatch.

Mary Hatch grew up in Bedford Falls, a small town in the niche of imaginations.

She was like any other person, but not.

Out of her loop of the youngsters around her age, she envisioned a future with one.

The other person did not know that.

Mary Hatch latched on to a possibility.

Mary Hatch went away to college.

She came back, and her vision was unchanged.

Mary Hatch envisioned George Bailey in her life.

A chord that struck with Mary Hatch was a person with spark who saw a Big Picture.

George Bailey was a person of vision, too

Mary Hatch gave George Bailey nudges.

One caused George Bailey to embrace a kinship with Mary Hatch.

From there, the vision of Mary Hatch looked beyond the moon, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and Neptune.

The vision was on a rock she threw at a window in a dilapidated house.

She would one day share that house with the person of her vision.

She would be Mary Bailey.

Mary Bailey was a continuation of her vision as Mary Hatch.

Some people just are.

Mary Bailey would stick to her vision and those of George Bailey through mighty tests.

On the cusp of losing all, Mary Bailey would sacrifice the money for a honeymoon.

When George Bailey would teeter, Mary Bailey would totter and bring balance.

At George Bailey’s worst…

It really was worst: Shouting with meanness at his children, ready to jump off a bridge in the belief that he was worth more dead than alive and wishing he had never been born.

… Mary Bailey tottered toward balance.

All this is the story of “It’s a Wonderful Life” that so many people know from the movie that means “Christmas” and “perspective” to them.

In recent years, “real” George Baileys and Mary Baileys came to life in four community productions in Northeastern Wisconsin by way of the illusion of theater.

The story seems to be about George Bailey because so much turns around him.

But is it about a person of greater vision?

Here’s to Mary Hatch.

