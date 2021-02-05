DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – In normal times, a group St. Norbert College students with a taste for creating once a year leaps into putting on a full-scale musical with a popular title. Much about the company and the process is awesome.

In this abnormal time of COVID-19, the group is beating the odds and continuing the tradition to a 28th year despite greater degrees of difficulty.

Instead of a set musical, the students essentially created one consisting of 20 songs from the previous musicals the group has done. The show includes a script for structure and a theme that one of the characters addresses near the conclusion:

“All this is temporary. You’ve got to keep hope alive. We’ll make it there someday.”

As usual, the show is put on with a live orchestra with an audience, this year moved from the 190-seat Webb Theatre to the 724-seat Walter Theatre to allow for socially distanced seating.

Not usual, the performances are being live streamed – an added layer of sophistication. I have to admit I chickened out and switched my in-person ticket for Thursday night’s opening performance to the live stream option rather than trek through the snowstorm. Watching on a computer at home means sacrificing some of the sound quality.

Some quality already is lost as the students follow campus protocol by performing in masks.

All in all, St. Norbert College’s Knight Theatre continues as impressive. The show “Knight Theatre Through the Years” may be legend in the making.

+ The choice of material allows for ensemble and solo and small group and duet performances. The show begins and ends with large numbers. In between, scenes sometimes are woven together.

+ The performers wear street clothes and soft-sole shoes. A few props come into play in a basic setting that includes four-step risers with theatrical-type light bulbs embedded – a look echoed in the fringe of the artwork of the “printed” program. That program is available electronically, with pages turning with the touch of a cursor. This is also something new to the production.

+ In a normal year, faculty advisor Michael Rosewall is more or less and overseer of the project. This year, he is involved big time by creating arrangements (two with collaborators) for all but four songs in the show. Student Jonathan Tesch, who conducts the pit orchestra, arranged the others. The arranging is another new layer for this year’s production.

+ The on-stage students sing with wireless headsets. Online, they are seen by way of multiple camera angles.

+ Among online productions that I’ve seen by Northeastern Wisconsin entities, this one is the most solid so far. The program credits a donation by Robert and Cathy Riordan for cameras and video equipment.

+ Technical “little things” that are big things in convenience include sound and an image after logging in 10 or so minutes prior to the start of the performance. There is no guessing about being in the right place. There also is a countdown by minutes and seconds to the start of the show and the second act.

+ As part of being at a live performance, the orchestra is heard warming up prior to each act.

+ The performers have an enthusiasm for what they’re doing. Their eagerness to do well radiates, likely by performing in front of an audience. Applause and sometimes cheers are heard following songs – another boost to the production.

+ Movement is woven into songs, whether for solos or the ensemble. Some songs are dance numbers. While you know you’re not seeing Broadway, the energy level is up there.

+ Songs form an aural collage of emotions from the spoofing of “Deep Love” from “Young Frankenstein” to the yearning of “Try to Remember” from “The Fantastics” to the zest of “Omigod” from “Legally Blonde” to the razzmatazz of “All for the Best” from “Godspell” to the inspiration of “This is the Moment” from “Jekyll and Hyde.” Most impressive in overall delivery is “Run, Freedom, Run” from “Urinetown” with the ensemble catching fire with harmony and vigor of the spiritual.

+ The students in the company come from various majors. This is chance once a year for a vast collaboration. It was trickier this year but all the more special.

Creative: Script – Garret Fritz and the Knight Theatre Artistic Board; stage director – Annicka Rabida; producer – Kathryn Verheyden; vocal direction – Samantha Carlson; pit band conductor – Jonathan Tesch; technical director – Lydia Mader; choreographer and assistant to director – Abby Russel; videographer – Lydia Mader; stage manager – Madisyn Brisbane and assistant Alyssa Beery; sound design – Garret Fritz and assistant Bruce Glassco; lighting design – Madalynn Kuehl and assistant Yishu Li; properties – Micaela Rozmarenoski and assistant Katherine Vandenheuvel; costume design, make-up and hair design – Jeana Palmer and assistant Emily Mizinak; program design – Madelyn Glosny; poster design – Maddy Kuehl.

Ensemble: Gavin Andersson, Maverick Berner, Elizabeth Brefka, Garret Fritz, Madelyn Glosny, Sarah Gregory, Carly Hartenberger, Marissa Helchen, Marki Hietpas, Emma Hutter, Daphne Johnson, Trent Larson, Emily Martin, Anton Maslowski, Seth Mayrer, Daniel Scaife, Samuel Skiff and Tanner Witthuhn.

Orchestra: Conductor – Jonathan Tesch; clarinet, soprano saxophone, alto saxophone – Noah Kuchta; trumpet – Trent Larson; trombone, tuba – Nate Perttu; keyboard I – Elissa Ribbens; electric bass, upright bass, keyboard II – Jason Holz; drum set, keyboard III – Marquise Weatherall.

Running time: One hour, 52 minutes.

Remaining performances (live and livestream): 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 2 p.m. Feb. 6.

Info: snc.edu/tickets.

Program

Act I

+ “A New World” from “Songs for a New World” – Ensemble. Arranger: Michael Rosewall.

+ “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” from “Jesus Christ Superstar” – Emma Hutter. Arranger: Michael Rosewall.

+ “All for the Best” from “Godspell” – Gavin Andersson, Daniel Scaife, Ensemble. Arranger: Michael Rosewall.

+ “Omigod You Guys” from “Legally Blonde” – Elizabeth Drefka, Madelyn Glosny, Sarah Gregory, Marissa Helchen, Marki Hietpas, Emma Hutter, Emily Martin. Arranger: Michael Rosewall.

+ “Deep Love” from “Young Frankenstein” – Marki Hietpas. Arranger: Michael Rosewall.

+ “How Lucky You Are” from “Seussical” – Gavin Andersson. Arranger: Michael Rosewall.

+ “Footloose” from “Footloose” – Seth Mayrer, Ensemble. Arranger: Michael Rosewall.

+ “Try to Remember” from “The Fantasticks” – Maverick Berner, Carly Hartenberger. Arranger: Jonathan Tesch.

+ “Agony” from “Into the Woods” – Trent Larson, Tanner Witthuhn. Arranger: Jonathan Tesch.

+ “Cell Block Tango” from “Chicago” – Elizabeth Drefka, Madelyn Glosny, Sarah Gregory, Marissa Helchen, Marki Hietpas, Emma Hutter. Arranger: Jonathan Tesch.

Act II

+ “Too Darn Hot” from “Kiss Me Kate” – Gavin Andersson, Maverick Berner, Anton Maslowski, Seth Mayrer, Sam Skiff, Tanner Witthuhn. Arrangers: Eric High, Michael Rosewall.

+ “Pulled” from “The Addams Family” – Sarah Gregory. Arranger: Michael Rosewall.

+ “Lost in the Wilderness” from “Children of Eden” – Anton Maslowski. Arranger: Michael Rosewall.

+ “Run, Freedom, Run” from “Urinetown” – Daniel Scaife, Ensemble. Arranger: Michael Rosewall.

+ “I Know Things Now” from “Into the Woods” – Carly Hartenberger. Arranger: Michael Rosewall.

+ “Suddenly Seymour” from “Little Shop of Horrors” – Daphne Johnson, Seth Mayrer. Arranger: Michael Rosewall.

+ “I Am Aldolpho” from “The Drowsy Chaperone” – Garret Fritz, Madelyn Glosny. Arranger: Michael Rosewall.

+ “Partner in Crime” from “Tuck Everlasting” – Emily Martin, Anton Maslowski, Ensemble. Arrangers: Jason Holz, Michael Rosewall.

+ “Someday” from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” – Marissa Helchen, Sam Skiff. Arranger: Jonathan Tesch.

+ “This is the Moment” from “Jekyll and Hyde” – Sam Skiff, Elizabeth Brefka, Ensemble. Arranger: Jonathan Tesch.

THE VENUE: The 724-seat Byron L. Walter Theatre features a proscenium stage (flat front). Its walls are textured concrete blocks laid in a wave pattern. The ceiling includes white acoustical clouds. Seat material and carpeting are the traditional theater red. The theater is located in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College in De Pere. It is the larger of two theaters in the building, the core of which was built in 1955. In 1989, the Walter Theatre was renovated to improve the lobby and interior aesthetic, adding seating and improving the acoustics.

THE PERSON: Byron L. Walter (1877-1954) was a businessman. He operated Green Bay Hardware, Inc. until his retirement in 1953. Walter was co-founder of Paper Converting Machine Co. and for a time served as president. After his death, the Byron L. Walter Family Trust was established, and it made possible the theater. The trust continues to make widespread contributions to community projects and institutions.