Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘Knights and Daddy D’s Broadway Hits!’ a hit in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

For the third year, a local ripple effect is in play in a showbiz way.

Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay is teaming with the related Knights on Broadway show troupe of St. Norbert College for “Knights and Daddy D’s Broadway Hits!”

The remaining performance is this afternoon at Riverside Ballroom.

The show includes vintage, current and new-new songs from Broadway.

“New-new?” One of the songs is “Ex-Wives” from “Six,” which opens Thursday, March 12, in Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway in New York City. Of note, starring as one of the wives in the musical about King Henry VIII is Mallory Maedke, a 2010 graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay. In the Daddy D Productions show, the six female singers in Knights on Broadway sing and act out the spicy song that includes the musical’s catchy tagline: “divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.”

Knights on Broadway is so disciplined and song-and-movement lively that the 12-member troupe and director/accompanist Kent Paulsen are a tough act to follow. But Daddy D Productions does in its own way in the second half of the show with some powerful solos.

The latter is especially true of Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder in “So Big/So Small” from “Dear Evan Hansen.” Saturday night, some people openly wept.

As usual, Darren Johnson covered the waterfront, from big-drama “Bring Him Home” from “Les Misérables” to comic shenanigans by playing with lyrics from “Oklahoma!” with local touches. Like this: The song “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” starts out “There’s a green and gold haze down at Lambeau… oh, what a beautiful tailgate.”

Other segments range, too. Alicia Michelle offers a tour de force on violin in “I Feel Pretty” from “Flower Drum Song.” Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder assumes her comic Ernestine (Lily Tomlin) telephone lady persona to tease Andrew Lloyd Webber, with one of her puns being about “The Phantom of the Operator.”

Mostly, the second half features emotion.

Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder and Emily Paulsen team in the tender reconciliation of sisters in “For Good” from “Wicked.”

Four songs from “Les Misérables” are visited in distinctive ways – “There is a Castle in the Clouds” by 8-year-old Lauren Emmer, daughter of Darren Johnson’s wife, Shelly; “Empty Chairs and Empty Tables” by Kent Paulsen, “Bring Him Home” by Darren Johnson” and “One Day More” by everybody.

Knights on Broadway opens the show sensationally with Sarah Gregory featured in the rousing spiritual “Ain’t It Good” from “Children of Eden.” Along the way, Marki Hietpas also lets loose the soul feel of “I Know Where I’ve Been” from “Hairspray.”

Everything that Knights on Broadway does has some kind of motion to it. And director Kent Paulsen adds backstory tidbits that set the scene for every song.

The backstory of this program: Darren Johnson, leader of Daddy D Productions, and his wife/performing partner Shelly Johnson, are graduates of St. Norbert College. They performed with St. Norbert College’s Swinging Knights, the forerunner of Knights on Broadway. Dudley Birder founded the Swinging Knights, which ceased after he retired. A few years later, the concept was renewed as Knights on Broadway, led by Kent Paulsen. After Dudley Birder retired from performing altogether, Kent Paulsen also became artistic director and director of the Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College.

The takeaway from this teaming: Very entertaining.

***

Singers: Knights on Broadway, Kent Paulsen, director and keyboard

Maverick Berner

John Dicks

Garret Fritz

Sarah Gregory

Marki Hietpas

Alyssa Higley

Briah Larson

Trent Larson

Andrew Lococo

Nick Surprise

Emily Tomcek

Annie Yamamoto

Performers: Daddy D Productions, Darren Johnson, leader

Cody Borley, drums

Lauren Emmer, vocal

Darren Johnson, vocals

Alicia Michelle, violin

Emily Paulsen, vocals

Kent Paulsen, keyboard, vocal

Ryan Sette, guitar

Angela Thielke-Zuidmuilder, vocal

Running time: Two hours, 15 minutes

Remaining performance: noon meal, 1 p.m. show March 8

Info: daddydproductions.com

***

Musical selections

Act I

Knights on Broadway

“Ain’t It Good?” from “Children of Eden”

“They Live for You” from “The Lion King”

“What I Did for Love” from “A Chorus Line”

“Anthem” from “Chess”

“I Know Where I’ve Been” from “Hairspray”

“By My Side” from “Godspell”

“Hello!” from “The Book of Mormon”

“Ex-Wives” from “Six”

“Sherry” from “Jersey Boys”

“Steal Your Rock ‘n’ Roll” from “Memphis”

Act II

Daddy D Productions

“Jesus Christ Superstar” from “Jesus Christ Superstar” – Darren Johnson

“I Don’t Know How to Love Him” from “Jesus Christ Superstar” – Emily Paulsen

Ernestine Tomlin comedy scene – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

Comical adaptations of “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” and “Oklahoma!” from “Oklahoma!” – Darren Johnson

“Crazy” from “Always… Patsy Cline” – Emily Paulsen

“So Big/So Small” from “Dear Evan Hansen” – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

“I’m All Alone” from “Shrek” – Darren Johnson and Kent Paulsen

“I Feel Pretty” from “Flower Drum Song” – Alicia Michelle, violin

“’Til I Hear You Sing” from “Love Never Dies” – Nick Surprise

“For Good” from “Wicked” – Emily Paulsen and Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

“There is a Castle in the Clouds” from “Les Misérables” – Lauren Emmer, 8

Military salute: “Empty Chairs and Empty Tables” from “Les Misérables” – Kent Paulsen

“Bring Him Home” from “Les Misérables” – Darren Johnson

Finale

Daddy D Productions and Knights on Broadway

“One Day More” from “Les Misérables”

***

NEXT: “Celebrate Sinatra,” March 20, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

THE VENUE: The spacious Riverside Ballroom Crystal Ballroom is the heart of the 1936 Art Moderne building on Green Bay’s east side. Performances are on a raised stage on which rock ‘n’ roll legends Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper performed a famed concert Feb. 1, 1959, the night before they died in an airplane crash in Iowa. In the lobby is a special display, a living remembrance, of color photographs from that night at the Riverside along with Holly memorabilia that captures the era. Seating is at round tables on the ballroom floor. The ballroom features high, sweeping, laminated wood beams with streamlined, curved decoration at the base of each beam. Hanging from the ceiling are Czechoslovakian crystal chandeliers. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. Imagine the Green Bay Packers holding practice inside the ballroom. That happened a few times, according to a Packers Heritage Trail plaque outside. Nearby flows the East River, thus the Riverside Ballroom. The Riverside has been the “home court” for Daddy D Productions in recent years.